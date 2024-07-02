Netherlands to soon begin deliveries of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine – govt

The Dutch authorities have issued permission to export 24 F-16 fighter jets, the first of which will soon be delivered to Ukraine, the outgoing Dutch government said on Monday, July 1, Reuters reports.

As Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren stated, the necessary permits for the supply of fighter jets to Ukraine had been received. This was reported in a letter to parliament. At the same time, the minister refused to specify how many aircraft would be in the first delivery and when they would arrive in Ukraine for security reasons.

It is noted that the Netherlands was one of the driving forces of the international coalition that supplied Ukraine with F-16 aircraft to strengthen its air defense against Russia.

Previously, the Dutch government delivered F-16s to a training center in Romania, where Ukrainian pilots and ground staff are taught to fly and maintain the aircraft in combat.

And in April, Defense Minister Ollongren said she expected promised deliveries from Denmark, the Netherlands and the United States to begin within a few months.