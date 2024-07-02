Kazakh oppositionist Aydos Sadykov dies in Kyiv

Kazakh opposition leader Aydos Sadykov, who was attacked in Kyiv, died after thirteen days in intensive care, his wife Natalya Sadykova said on Tuesday morning.

"Aydos Sadykov left us today at 3:00 Kyiv time. My beloved husband, the father of our three children, the great son of the Kazakh people. Aydos gave his life for Kazakhstan, accepted martyrdom at the hands of killers. For thirteen days Aydos fought for life in intensive care, but a miracle did not happen. His death is on Tokayev's hands," she wrote on Facebook.