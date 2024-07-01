DTEK restores power supply to 341,000 subscribers in four regions in June

Last month, DTEK Grids energy workers restored light in the homes of 341,000 families affected by shelling in Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv and Odesa regions, the energy holding's press service said on Monday.

"In June, enemy attacks on the energy infrastructure continued. In particular, in Donetsk region, which remains the zone of the most active hostilities, energy workers managed to return electricity to the homes of 200,200 families in a month. Energy company specialists daily continue to restore networks in the front-line region, as only the security situation and the military allow it," the holding said in the press release.

According to it, during the same period, grids in Dnipropetrovsk region were also damaged almost daily, where in June it was possible to restore power for 121,000 families.

"The enemy is not abandoning attempts to attack Kyiv region, where over the past month power engineers had to restore electricity for 18,800 families," the holding said.

In addition, in the first month of summer, energy distribution system operators DTEK Grids returned power to 835 families of residents of Odesa region, whose houses were de-energized as a result of regular enemy attacks.

"Our task is to provide residents and critical infrastructure with light as much as possible in the conditions of regular shelling. Over more than two years of full-scale war, we have already returned light to 12.7 million families in Kyiv region, Odesa region, Dnipropetrovsk region, Donetsk region and in the capital," DTEK Grids CEO Oleksandr Fomenko said.

DTEK Grids is developing a business in the distribution of electricity and operation of power grids in Kyiv city, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk and Odesa regions. The energy holding's distribution network operators serve 5.5 million households and 158,000 enterprises.