Ukrnafta to purchase 28 Etalon buses on lease, intends to buy 36 rotational buses

The OTP Leasing will provide PJSC Ukrnafta with a financial leasing service in the amount of UAH 105.559 million for the purchase of 28 Etalon small class buses for transport department departments.

According to information in ProZorro, the parties signed the corresponding agreement in early June following the results of a tender, in which OTP Leasing was the only participant.

Etalon A08116 buses, eight meters long, with a diesel engine of Euro 5 environmental standard, are designed to carry 30 seated passengers.

According to the terms of financial leasing, the estimated cost of buses is UAH 82.95 million (excluding VAT, registration costs, taxes and payments).

Leasing term is 60 months, down payment is ​​35%, financing rate is 8% of the financing amount in euros.

In addition, Ukrnafta announced three more tenders for the purchase of buses.

In particular, by the end of this year it is planned to purchase 33 rotational buses with a length of no more than nine meters, 4x4 wheel arrangement, for the amount of UAH 160.81 million. The auction is scheduled for July 1.

The second tender provides for the purchase of three 6x6 rotation buses for UAH 18.85 million.

It is planned to purchase another ten middle-class buses (length from 9.4 to 11 meters) for transport departments for UAH 53.125 million. The auction is scheduled for July 5.