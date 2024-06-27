Facts

20:21 27.06.2024

Ukrnafta to purchase 28 Etalon buses on lease, intends to buy 36 rotational buses

2 min read
Ukrnafta to purchase 28 Etalon buses on lease, intends to buy 36 rotational buses

The OTP Leasing will provide PJSC Ukrnafta with a financial leasing service in the amount of UAH 105.559 million for the purchase of 28 Etalon small class buses for transport department departments.

According to information in ProZorro, the parties signed the corresponding agreement in early June following the results of a tender, in which OTP Leasing was the only participant.

Etalon A08116 buses, eight meters long, with a diesel engine of Euro 5 environmental standard, are designed to carry 30 seated passengers.

According to the terms of financial leasing, the estimated cost of buses is UAH 82.95 million (excluding VAT, registration costs, taxes and payments).

Leasing term is 60 months, down payment is ​​35%, financing rate is 8% of the financing amount in euros.

In addition, Ukrnafta announced three more tenders for the purchase of buses.

In particular, by the end of this year it is planned to purchase 33 rotational buses with a length of no more than nine meters, 4x4 wheel arrangement, for the amount of UAH 160.81 million. The auction is scheduled for July 1.

The second tender provides for the purchase of three 6x6 rotation buses for UAH 18.85 million.

It is planned to purchase another ten middle-class buses (length from 9.4 to 11 meters) for transport departments for UAH 53.125 million. The auction is scheduled for July 5.

Tags: #buses #ukrnafta

MORE ABOUT

20:44 26.06.2024
Etalon Corporation will supply eight large and two medium buses to Khmelnytsky NPP for UAH 81 mln

Etalon Corporation will supply eight large and two medium buses to Khmelnytsky NPP for UAH 81 mln

11:58 21.06.2024
Ukrnafta doubles non-fuel sales for five months

Ukrnafta doubles non-fuel sales for five months

18:58 13.06.2024
Ukrnafta plans to build in 2024 about 100 MW more gas generation

Ukrnafta plans to build in 2024 about 100 MW more gas generation

13:02 13.06.2024
Ukrnafta plans to attract financing from Deutche Bank for construction of flexible generation

Ukrnafta plans to attract financing from Deutche Bank for construction of flexible generation

20:11 11.06.2024
Ukrnafta limits electricity consumption

Ukrnafta limits electricity consumption

19:25 11.06.2024
Ukrnafta fully pays dividends to state for 2023

Ukrnafta fully pays dividends to state for 2023

20:42 07.06.2024
Demand for new buses in Ukraine plunges by 67% in May

Demand for new buses in Ukraine plunges by 67% in May

14:14 03.06.2024
Ukrnafta begins building new well in country's northeast

Ukrnafta begins building new well in country's northeast

09:06 30.05.2024
Ukrnafta increases daily flow rate of one of its wells by 25 times thanks to hydraulic fracturing

Ukrnafta increases daily flow rate of one of its wells by 25 times thanks to hydraulic fracturing

19:00 28.05.2024
Ukrnafta launches high-yield well in Western Ukraine

Ukrnafta launches high-yield well in Western Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy says in Brussels that sanctions against Russian oligarchs should be strengthened, not lifted

Zelenskyy to Europeans: Our duty is to prevent Russia from creating precedent for destroying our energy, otherwise it to become part of military doctrines worldwide

Zelenskyy, von der Leyen discuss strengthening of sanctions against Russia, use of income from frozen Russian assets

Estonia to provide Ukraine with over EUR 100 mln in defense assistance this year, to allocate at least 0.25% of GDP for military support during 2024-2027

Lithuania to strive to annually provide security, defense support to Ukraine in amount of 0.25% of GDP – agreement

LATEST

Stoltenberg, Zelenskyy discuss preparations for NATO summit in Washington

Zelenskyy in Brussels discusses finalization of future bilateral security agreement with Slovenian PM

Slovak President Pellegrini meets with Zelenskyy for first time, wishes speedy and just peace for Ukraine

Zelenskyy says in Brussels that sanctions against Russian oligarchs should be strengthened, not lifted

Russian military drop FAB-500 bombs on Kharkiv for first time – prosecutor's office

Zelenskyy to Europeans: Our duty is to prevent Russia from creating precedent for destroying our energy, otherwise it to become part of military doctrines worldwide

Zelenskyy, Michel discuss key priorities of relations between Ukraine and EU in near future

Zelenskyy, von der Leyen discuss strengthening of sanctions against Russia, use of income from frozen Russian assets

Estonia to provide Ukraine with over EUR 100 mln in defense assistance this year, to allocate at least 0.25% of GDP for military support during 2024-2027

Lithuania to strive to annually provide security, defense support to Ukraine in amount of 0.25% of GDP – agreement

AD
AD
AD
AD