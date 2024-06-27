Facts

10:49 27.06.2024

Ukraine's army liquidates 1,260 invaders in one day – General Staff

1 min read
Ukraine's army liquidates 1,260 invaders in one day – General Staff
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

During the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian military eliminated about 1,260 enemy personnel, three tanks, nine armored combat vehicles, 42 artillery systems, five air defense systems, 24 UAVs, and 72 units of vehicles and special equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"The enemy's total combat losses from February 24, 2022 to June 27, 2024 were approximately: personnel - about 539,320 (1,260 more) people, tanks - 8,042 (three more) units, armored combat vehicles - 15,459 (nine more) units, artillery systems - 14,363 (42 more) units, MLRS - 1,108 units, air defense systems - 868 (five more) units, aircraft - 359 units, helicopters - 326 units, operational-tactical UAVs - 11,459 (24 more) units, cruise missiles - 2,324 units, ships/boats - 28 units, submarines - one unit, automotive equipment and tank trucks - 19,468 (61 more) units, and special equipment - ​​2,420 (11 more) units," according to a message published on Facebook on Thursday morning.

Tags: #invaders #losses

MORE ABOUT

11:15 31.05.2024
AFU eliminate 1,390 invaders over day

AFU eliminate 1,390 invaders over day

12:36 29.05.2024
Invaders lose 1,300 people per day – General Staff

Invaders lose 1,300 people per day – General Staff

10:50 22.05.2024
AFU eliminate 1,300 invaders over day

AFU eliminate 1,300 invaders over day

19:51 15.05.2024
Almost 500 invaders eliminated by soldiers of 47th separate mechanized brigade in Pokrovsky direction over month

Almost 500 invaders eliminated by soldiers of 47th separate mechanized brigade in Pokrovsky direction over month

12:46 13.05.2024
Ukraine's army liquidates 1,740 occupiers over day – General Staff

Ukraine's army liquidates 1,740 occupiers over day – General Staff

11:27 10.05.2024
Enemy loses 980 people in one day – General Staff

Enemy loses 980 people in one day – General Staff

09:31 17.04.2024
Russians lose 710 people over day – General Staff

Russians lose 710 people over day – General Staff

09:51 10.04.2024
AFU eliminate 830 occupiers, 47 armored vehicles over day

AFU eliminate 830 occupiers, 47 armored vehicles over day

10:03 03.04.2024
Defense forces liquidate 710 invaders, 30 artillery systems in one day

Defense forces liquidate 710 invaders, 30 artillery systems in one day

12:42 01.04.2024
Defense forces liquidate 710 occupiers in 24 hours

Defense forces liquidate 710 occupiers in 24 hours

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine, partners should develop action plan on Peace Formula within few months to stop Russian aggression – Zelenskyy

Michel to Zelenskyy: We will support Ukraine as long as needed

SBU detains seven bloggers in Odesa who handed over locations of Armed Forces, recruitment center workers to enemy

Ukraine receives EUR 1.9 bln tranche from EU under Ukraine Facility

Zelenskyy invites Organization of American States to join in developing action plan to force Russia to peace in line with Peace Formula

LATEST

Ukraine, partners should develop action plan on Peace Formula within few months to stop Russian aggression – Zelenskyy

Michel to Zelenskyy: We will support Ukraine as long as needed

SBU detains seven bloggers in Odesa who handed over locations of Armed Forces, recruitment center workers to enemy

Ukraine receives EUR 1.9 bln tranche from EU under Ukraine Facility

Team of URCS Rivne regional organization welcomes 8th evacuation train from Donetsk region

Situation in Pokrovske axis still tough, hostilities continue – AFU General Staff

Ukraine counts on participation of Luxembourg in thematic intl events on Peace Formula points – Zhovkva

PACE supports Ukraine's main initiatives in intl arena

Zelenskyy invites Organization of American States to join in developing action plan to force Russia to peace in line with Peace Formula

No energy facilities damaged during Russia's attack last night – Energy Ministry

AD
AD
AD
AD