Ukraine's army liquidates 1,260 invaders in one day – General Staff

During the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian military eliminated about 1,260 enemy personnel, three tanks, nine armored combat vehicles, 42 artillery systems, five air defense systems, 24 UAVs, and 72 units of vehicles and special equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"The enemy's total combat losses from February 24, 2022 to June 27, 2024 were approximately: personnel - about 539,320 (1,260 more) people, tanks - 8,042 (three more) units, armored combat vehicles - 15,459 (nine more) units, artillery systems - 14,363 (42 more) units, MLRS - 1,108 units, air defense systems - 868 (five more) units, aircraft - 359 units, helicopters - 326 units, operational-tactical UAVs - 11,459 (24 more) units, cruise missiles - 2,324 units, ships/boats - 28 units, submarines - one unit, automotive equipment and tank trucks - 19,468 (61 more) units, and special equipment - ​​2,420 (11 more) units," according to a message published on Facebook on Thursday morning.