13:11 25.06.2024

Kuleba names three steps to full membership of Ukraine in EU

Kuleba names three steps to full membership of Ukraine in EU

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called three steps to full membership of Ukraine in the European Union, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported on the Telegram channel.

"Tomorrow there will be an inaugural part, then there will be six clusters of negotiations that will open and close. There will be specialists in relevant industries working and bringing Ukrainian legislation into line with EU standards," Kuleba said on the air of the United News (Yedyni Novyny) national telethon on Monday.

According to the Foreign Minister, these three steps will, in particular, be the conclusion of the European Commission on the successful completion of negotiations and Ukraine's achievement of compliance with the accession criteria. Then the decision to sign the Agreement on Ukraine's accession to the EU and, finally, the ratification of the agreement by the parliaments of the EU member states and Ukraine's acquisition of full membership in the European Union.

Kuleba noted that Ukraine's accession to the EU will be an event of global importance for Europe.

As reported, the first Ukraine-EU Intergovernmental Ministerial Conference will be held in Luxembourg on Tuesday, June 25, and will mark the start of negotiations between Ukraine and the EU on membership, according to the website of the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine.

