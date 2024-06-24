Zelenskyy: Another state joins communique of Peace Summit – Malawi

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that another state, namely Malawi, had joined the communique of the Peace Summit.

“We have achieved several results today in our relations with partners. Another African nation, Malawi, joined the first Peace Summit final communique today,” Zelenskyy said in an evening address.

According to the President, “greater African representation in global efforts for peace increases the pressure on Russia to stop this criminal aggression.”

As reported, on June 16, eighty states and four organizations supported the final communique of the Global Peace Summit, which was held in Switzerland.

Jordan, Iraq and Rwanda were later excluded from the list of countries that supported the communique. At the same time, the State of Antigua and Barbuda, the Organization of American States, the Ecumenical Patriarchate, Zambia, Barbados, and the Republic of the Marshall Islands joined the communique.