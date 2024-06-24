Facts

20:47 24.06.2024

Zelenskyy: Another state joins communique of Peace Summit – Malawi

1 min read
Zelenskyy: Another state joins communique of Peace Summit – Malawi

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that another state, namely Malawi, had joined the communique of the Peace Summit.

“We have achieved several results today in our relations with partners. Another African nation, Malawi, joined the first Peace Summit final communique today,” Zelenskyy said in an evening address.

According to the President, “greater African representation in global efforts for peace increases the pressure on Russia to stop this criminal aggression.”

As reported, on June 16, eighty states and four organizations supported the final communique of the Global Peace Summit, which was held in Switzerland.

Jordan, Iraq and Rwanda were later excluded from the list of countries that supported the communique. At the same time, the State of Antigua and Barbuda, the Organization of American States, the Ecumenical Patriarchate, Zambia, Barbados, and the Republic of the Marshall Islands joined the communique.

Tags: #malawi #summit_peace
AD

HOT NEWS

SBU drones already hit over 30 Russian refineries, terminals, oil depots – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy replaces Commander of AFU Joint Forces, Yuriy Sodol, with Brigadier General Andriy Hnatov

USA to finance printing of more than 3 mln textbooks for Ukrainian primary school pupils – White House

Power outage schedules to be applied throughout Tuesday – DTEK

Centerenergo's Supervisory Board dismisses Churkin from CEO post, appoints Harkavy

LATEST

EU agrees to provide EUR 1.4 bln to Ukraine for armament from windfall revenues from immobilized Russian assets – Borrell

Ukraine, Denmark discuss deepening of defense partnership

We're already working on concept of forthcoming Crimean Platform Summit – Tasheva

SBU drones already hit over 30 Russian refineries, terminals, oil depots – Zelenskyy

Denmark to stop training Ukrainian F-16 pilots after 2024

Zelenskyy replaces Commander of AFU Joint Forces, Yuriy Sodol, with Brigadier General Andriy Hnatov

Four people injured in enemy shelling of Nikopol district – regional administration

USA to finance printing of more than 3 mln textbooks for Ukrainian primary school pupils – White House

Death toll from missile attack on Pokrovsk rises to five, 41 people, incl four children, injured – local authorities

Saakashvili looking much better, but his transfer from clinic to prison not planned - Georgian ombudsman

AD
AD
AD
AD