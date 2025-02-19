Condition of agricultural crops normal, no need to replant winter crops – Agrarian Minister

The current condition of agricultural crops is normal, we hope there will be no need to replant winter crops, said Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Vitaliy Koval in an interview with the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

"Usually, when 15-20% of winter crops freeze, they have to be replanted. We do not see such a need now. We do not expect a critical situation in the coming weeks," he said.

The minister pointed to the moderate decrease in temperature, which will allow crops with a low frost resistance threshold to survive the cold snap without any problems.

Koval also emphasized that the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food has not revised its harvest forecast for the 2025 season. Until now, it has been estimated at 41.9 million tonnes for grain crops, of which the wheat harvest is within 16.2 million tonnes, barley - 2.8 million tonnes, corn - 22.1 million tonnes, and other crops - about 800,000 tonnes.

At the same time, according to the minister, the ministry predicts a reduction in production areas for soybeans in 2025. However, in the next five to ten years, its production in Ukraine will grow.

"Among the reasons is the annual demand of the European market in the amount of more than 30 million tonnes, while Ukraine currently grows about 6 million tonnes. Europe needs us as a supplier of protein products, including soybeans. Many farmers have felt the benefits of diversifying crop rotation with soybeans and corn. This is the American model, when farmers sow soybeans after corn ... Therefore, we are seeing a transition of farmers to greater versatility in production," he explained.

The minister expressed confidence that the grain group, including wheat, will always be a priority in the Ukrainian agricultural sector, since it is profitable and irreplaceable in crop rotations, and is a convenient predecessor for many agricultural crops.