09:43 24.06.2024

Russians fire at Kherson community at night, one person killed, three people wounded – local governor

As a result of Russian night shelling of Stepanivka, Kherson city territorial community, one person was killed and two people were injured, the head of the Kherson city military administration, Roman Mrochko said.

"A 40-year-old man received injuries incompatible with life. A woman born in 1966 was hospitalized with an explosion injury and shrapnel wounds. A wounded 58-year-old man received the necessary medical care on the spot," Mrochko wrote on his Telegram channel.

Later, he clarified the information; over the past 24 hours, Russian troops shelled settlements of the Kherson city territorial community 9 times. Hits were recorded in Kherson, Antonivka and Stepanivka.

"As a result of Russian enemy shelling of the Kherson urban territorial community over the past 24 hours, one person was killed and three were injured of varying degrees of severity. All injured were provided with medical assistance," Mrochko wrote.

According to the city military administration, five private houses and two high-rise buildings, a gas pipeline and a building of a municipal non-commercial enterprise were damaged.

