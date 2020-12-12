Kolomoisky puts pressure on NABU in investigation of PrivatBank case - NABU director

Businessman Ihor Kolomoisky influences the investigation of the PrivatBank case through the MPs controlled by him, trying to discredit the director and the Bureau, NABU director Artem Sytnyk said in an interview with UA: Pershy TV channel.

"They (the oligarchs) do not just influence, unfortunately, they actually control certain segments of parliament [...] For instance, Dubynsky [...] We have two cases. One is PrivatBank. This case is very complicated, but we are moving on it quite efficiently. And, of course, because of this certain oligarch [...] Mr. Kolomoisky, unfortunately, constantly increases his influence and presence in parliament through his 'mouthpieces.' And of course, they start to intensify, as soon as we get close [to results of PrivatBank cases investigation]. Recently there was a meeting of the anti-corruption committee, some cases were heard against me, this was initiated by the same MPs," Sytnyk said, answering the question about the influence of oligarchs on various political forces in parliament in context of an intention to dismiss the director of NABU.