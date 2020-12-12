Facts

14:12 12.12.2020

Kolomoisky puts pressure on NABU in investigation of PrivatBank case - NABU director

1 min read
Kolomoisky puts pressure on NABU in investigation of PrivatBank case - NABU director

Businessman Ihor Kolomoisky influences the investigation of the PrivatBank case through the MPs controlled by him, trying to discredit the director and the Bureau, NABU director Artem Sytnyk said in an interview with UA: Pershy TV channel.

"They (the oligarchs) do not just influence, unfortunately, they actually control certain segments of parliament [...] For instance, Dubynsky [...] We have two cases. One is PrivatBank. This case is very complicated, but we are moving on it quite efficiently. And, of course, because of this certain oligarch [...] Mr. Kolomoisky, unfortunately, constantly increases his influence and presence in parliament through his 'mouthpieces.' And of course, they start to intensify, as soon as we get close [to results of PrivatBank cases investigation]. Recently there was a meeting of the anti-corruption committee, some cases were heard against me, this was initiated by the same MPs," Sytnyk said, answering the question about the influence of oligarchs on various political forces in parliament in context of an intention to dismiss the director of NABU.

Tags: #nabu #privatbank #sytnyk #kolomoisky
AD
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:08 10.12.2020
NABU considers PGO actions in VAB Bank case as attempt to sabotage it

NABU considers PGO actions in VAB Bank case as attempt to sabotage it

10:03 10.12.2020
Court resumes consideration of claim on return of PrivatBank shares to Kolomoisky

Court resumes consideration of claim on return of PrivatBank shares to Kolomoisky

09:44 10.12.2020
Rotterdam + case suspended, materials being studied - heads of anti-corruption bodies

Rotterdam + case suspended, materials being studied - heads of anti-corruption bodies

10:19 08.12.2020
National police refuse to submit Bakhmatiuk to Interpol bases - source

National police refuse to submit Bakhmatiuk to Interpol bases - source

16:31 28.11.2020
All factions support bill on procedure for dismissing NABU director - Arakhamia

All factions support bill on procedure for dismissing NABU director - Arakhamia

12:36 26.11.2020
NABU initiates granting of permission to detain suspected judges of District Administrative Court

NABU initiates granting of permission to detain suspected judges of District Administrative Court

16:15 19.11.2020
Recognition of HACC as unconstitutional could be final blow to anti-corruption infrastructure that is still working – Sytnyk

Recognition of HACC as unconstitutional could be final blow to anti-corruption infrastructure that is still working – Sytnyk

16:14 19.11.2020
Zelensky at meeting with G7 ambassadors: We guarantee that NABU director will remain in his position after Dec 16

Zelensky at meeting with G7 ambassadors: We guarantee that NABU director will remain in his position after Dec 16

11:07 18.11.2020
Investigation of Rotterdam + formula case resumed – NABU

Investigation of Rotterdam + formula case resumed – NABU

14:11 29.10.2020
Court suspends consideration of PrivatBank's appeal in case of $350 mln payment to Surkis' companies pending Supreme Court's decision

Court suspends consideration of PrivatBank's appeal in case of $350 mln payment to Surkis' companies pending Supreme Court's decision

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Two Ukrainian servicemen wounded in Donbas - delegation to TCG

Prosecutor of Hague court announces completion of Ukrainian cases preliminary examination

MFA of Ukraine protests against expansion of Russian 'special economic measures' list

Some 241 Ukrainian citizens held captive in temporarily occupied Donbas - Denisova

Canada ratifies agreement on joint audiovisual production with Ukraine

LATEST

Two Ukrainian servicemen wounded in Donbas - delegation to TCG

Prosecutor of Hague court announces completion of Ukrainian cases preliminary examination

MFA of Ukraine protests against expansion of Russian 'special economic measures' list

Storm destroys infrastructure of Kyrylivka resort village

Ukraine considers possibility of joining PESCO Program projects - Defense Minister

Some 241 Ukrainian citizens held captive in temporarily occupied Donbas - Denisova

Canada ratifies agreement on joint audiovisual production with Ukraine

Ukraine sees 12,811 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours - Stepanov

Former SFS acting Head Hutenko suspected of power abuse

Venice Commission does not support cancellation of Constitutional Court decision, its dissolution

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD