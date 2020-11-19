Facts

16:15 19.11.2020

Recognition of HACC as unconstitutional could be final blow to anti-corruption infrastructure that is still working – Sytnyk

The recognition of the law on the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) as unconstitutional may be the final blow to the anti-corruption system of Ukraine, believes Artem Sytnyk, the decree on whose appointment as director of the NABU was declared unconstitutional.

"What worries me now most of all and those who follow the events in the anti-corruption infrastructure ... Every five-six days, the anti-corruption court issues sentences related to real imprisonment for people who are undergoing cases that were investigated by detectives of the anti-corruption bureau. The biggest risk now is that even if the parliament corrects the situation that arose after the decisions of the Constitutional Court, then if there is a decision to cancel the anti-corruption court, it will really be a problem that cannot be solved in the next five-seven years," Sytnyk said during the online forum "Dialogues on Reforms: On the Way to Vilnius" on Thursday.

He expressed conviction that despite the "painful blows" inflicted on the anti-corruption infrastructure, it is still effective. "The last blow that can be inflicted is in the case of the anti-corruption court ... The consequences of it will be very difficult to clear up in the near future," Sytnyk summed up.

