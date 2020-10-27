Facts

12:44 27.10.2020

NABU says District Administrative Court of Kyiv City decision on Sytnyk is absurd, appeals it

The decision of the District Administrative Court of Kyiv City on the activities of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and its director is biased and absurd in a legal sense: its purpose is to block the work of the institution, which exposed the District Administrative Court of Kyiv City judges of major abuses and an attempt to seize power, NABU said.

"The National Bureau regards the decision of the District Administrative Court of Kyiv City of October 26 as interference in its work and will certainly appeal against it. In fact, we are talking about an attempt in any way to remove from office the director of NABU as a guarantor of institutional independence and the organization's ability to investigate the facts of corruption by top-level officials and turn the agency itself into a manageable 'pocket' structure," NABU said on its Facebook page on Tuesday.

Thus, the NABU said that the dismissal from the post of the director of NABU can only take place on the grounds provided for by the law on the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine.

"Now there are no such grounds. Therefore, Artem Sytnyk continues to exercise his powers, NABU is working in the regular mode. Any attempts of the District Administrative Court of Kyiv City to find workarounds for judges suspected of seizing power to implement their ambitions are such that they destroy confidence in the judiciary and fair trial," the bureau said.

Tags: #sytnyk #nabu
