U.S. under Secretary of State meets with Ukraine's Minister of Defense

U.S. acting Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs John Bass, who arrived in Kyiv on Friday, met with Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

"U.S. acting Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs John Bass met with Rustem Umerov today to hear battlefield updates and needs to enable Ukraine to prevail against Russia's brutal and illegal invasion," U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget A. Brink wrote on social media X.