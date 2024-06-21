Facts

16:20 21.06.2024

Next week EU to provide another EUR 1.9 bln to Ukraine under Ukraine Facility – Dombrovskis

1 min read
Next week EU to provide another EUR 1.9 bln to Ukraine under Ukraine Facility – Dombrovskis

The Vice-President of the European Commission, Valdis Dombrovskis, has said that next week Ukraine will receive EUR 1.9 billion under the Ukraine Facility.

He announced this on Friday in Luxembourg during a press conference following the meeting of the EU Council on Economic and Financial Affairs (ECOFIN).

"On the Ukraine facility. Ukraine shall receive EUR 1.9 billion in pre financing next week and the next two regular payments could take place later in autumn," said the Vice-President of the European Commission.

Dombrovskis recalled that he participated in the Ukraine Recovery Conference, which took place last week in Berlin, during which the first Guaranty agreements with international financial institutions and EU member states development banks worth EUR 1.4 billion were signed.

"Just after this press-conference together with the European investment fund we will launch a pilot facility under Invest EU to allow export credit agencies to support SMS in trading with Ukraine," he said.

Tags: #european_commission #dombrovskis

