‘All for all’ swap difficult to implement, since Russia often doesn’t recognize presence of some persons in captivity - Media Initiative for Human Rights

The exchange of prisoners of war (POWs) between the Russian Federation and Ukraine on the principle of "all for all" is a very difficult task in the current conditions, since the Russian side does not recognize the presence of some persons in captivity, said executive director of the Media Initiative for Human Rights (MIHR) Tetiana Katrychenko.

"The phrase to exchange ‘all for all’ is very often heard, but we understand that this is a very difficult issue. Ukraine does not have an absolute list of all military personnel and civilians in the territory of the Russian Federation, since the Russian Federation does not even confirm the presence of some military prisoners," she said at a briefing on Thursday.

In this situation, according to Katrychenko, it is possible to try to keep records of prisoners of war, to find and verify those who have injuries or health problems.

"The state can create a verified record of prisoners of war and monitor the movement of these servicemen across the territory of the Russian Federation, and when the moment comes that it will be possible to exchange all of them, we will know who these all are and where they are," she said.