16:22 20.06.2024

Romania to transfer Patriot system to Ukraine

Members of the Supreme Council of National Defense of Romania at a meeting chaired by Romanian President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday, June 20, decided to transfer a Patriot air defense system to Ukraine, according to the website of the presidential administration.

“In view of the significant deterioration of the security situation in Ukraine, caused by persistent and massive Russian attacks on the civilian population and civilian infrastructure, especially energy, and the regional consequences of this situation, including for the security of Romania, in close coordination with allies, the members of the Council decided to transfer to Ukraine the PATRIOT system,” the message says.

The administration noted that the decision was made on the basis of a thorough technical assessment carried out by Romanian authorities, and all measures were taken to eliminate the risk of creating possible vulnerabilities for Romania. At the same time, negotiations with allies will continue to further strengthen our country's air defense.

It is also stated that this transfer will be made on the condition that Romania continues negotiations with allies, especially the American strategic partner, with the aim of obtaining a similar or equivalent system that meets the needs of ensuring the protection of national airspace, modernizing the Romanian army and ensuring interoperability with the system NATO also needs to find a temporary solution to cover the operational vulnerability thus created.

“Romania’s position has been and will remain unequivocal in its multilateral support for Ukraine, together with the international community, in its legitimate right to self-defense in the face of illegal and unprovoked Russian aggression,” the statement said.

