Nova Poshta expands its network in the Czech Republic

The Nova Poshta Group has expanded its Nova Post branch network in the Czech Republic to five cities: following openings in Prague, Brno, and Liberec, the company has now added branches in Plzeň and Pardubice, according to its press service.

In a press release, Nova Post CEO in the Czech Republic, Andriy Artemenko, stated that the next branches would open in Ostrava, Mladá Boleslav, and České Budějovice.

"We also plan to develop our branch network within existing businesses, so we invite shop owners, supermarkets, coworking spaces, dry cleaning salons, and others to collaborate," Artemenko added.

Nova Poshta currently has over 35,000 service points in Europe for sending and receiving parcels, including 90 owned Nova Post branches in 13 European countries: Estonia, Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, Czech Republic, Romania, Germany, Slovakia, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Moldova, and the United Kingdom.