11:48 20.06.2024

EU ambassadors agree on 14th package of sanctions against Russia

EU ambassadors agree on 14th package of sanctions against Russia
Permanent representatives of EU member states have agreed on the next package of anti-Russian sanctions, the Belgian presidency of the Council of the European Union said on Thursday.

"EU Ambassadors just agreed on a powerful and substantial 14th package of sanctions in reaction to the Russian aggression against Ukraine," the Belgian presidency said on the X social network.

The package provides new targeted measures and maximises the impact of existing sanctions by closing loopholes.

