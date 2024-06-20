EU ambassadors agree on 14th package of sanctions against Russia

Photo: elements.envato.com

Permanent representatives of EU member states have agreed on the next package of anti-Russian sanctions, the Belgian presidency of the Council of the European Union said on Thursday.

"EU Ambassadors just agreed on a powerful and substantial 14th package of sanctions in reaction to the Russian aggression against Ukraine," the Belgian presidency said on the X social network.

The package provides new targeted measures and maximises the impact of existing sanctions by closing loopholes.