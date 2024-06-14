Occupiers attack Nikopol region with drones, artillery; 17-year-old girl wounded, seven households destroyed

A 17-year-old girl was wounded as a result of shelling by Russian occupiers of Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region on Friday, Head of Dnipropetrovsk regional administration Serhiy Lysak said.

"During the day, Nikopol region was under enemy fire. The aggressor used UAVs and fired from heavy artillery. It was loud in the regional center, Marhanets, Myriv, Pokrovsk and Krasnohryhorivka communities," Lysak said in Telegram channel.

According to him, in the area, as a result of the shelling, a business, a store, two trucks, two cars, a minibus and a garage were damaged. "Seven households, several outbuildings were destroyed, one of which caught fire. The fire was extinguished. A grain storage hangar and a trailer were destroyed. A tractor, a motorcycle, a gas pipeline, and power lines were damaged," the regional administration's head said.

In the rest of Dnipropetrovsk region there were no shellings on Friday, Lysak said.