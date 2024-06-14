Facts

19:40 14.06.2024

Occupiers attack Nikopol region with drones, artillery; 17-year-old girl wounded, seven households destroyed

1 min read
Occupiers attack Nikopol region with drones, artillery; 17-year-old girl wounded, seven households destroyed

A 17-year-old girl was wounded as a result of shelling by Russian occupiers of Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region on Friday, Head of Dnipropetrovsk regional administration Serhiy Lysak said.

"During the day, Nikopol region was under enemy fire. The aggressor used UAVs and fired from heavy artillery. It was loud in the regional center, Marhanets, Myriv, Pokrovsk and Krasnohryhorivka communities," Lysak said in Telegram channel.

According to him, in the area, as a result of the shelling, a business, a store, two trucks, two cars, a minibus and a garage were damaged. "Seven households, several outbuildings were destroyed, one of which caught fire. The fire was extinguished. A grain storage hangar and a trailer were destroyed. A tractor, a motorcycle, a gas pipeline, and power lines were damaged," the regional administration's head said.

In the rest of Dnipropetrovsk region there were no shellings on Friday, Lysak said.

Tags: #nikopol #sheeting

MORE ABOUT

20:32 04.06.2024
As result of enemy shelling of Vovchansk community, two civilians injured – prosecutor's office

As result of enemy shelling of Vovchansk community, two civilians injured – prosecutor's office

10:41 09.05.2024
In Nikopol, two killed, two wounded as result of morning shelling – local authorities

In Nikopol, two killed, two wounded as result of morning shelling – local authorities

18:56 02.05.2024
Russians continue shelling Nikopol district: residential buildings, power lines damaged

Russians continue shelling Nikopol district: residential buildings, power lines damaged

18:53 14.03.2024
Six people, incl. children, injured as Russia attacks Nikopol by heavy artillery, kamikaze drones

Six people, incl. children, injured as Russia attacks Nikopol by heavy artillery, kamikaze drones

13:41 14.03.2024
As result of shelling in Nikopol, already five casualties reported, among them child

As result of shelling in Nikopol, already five casualties reported, among them child

09:42 07.03.2024
Russians destroy Epicenter shopping center in Nikopol

Russians destroy Epicenter shopping center in Nikopol

20:22 29.01.2024
Russian troops attack Nikopol area with three kamikaze drones during day, fire five more times from artillery – Lysak

Russian troops attack Nikopol area with three kamikaze drones during day, fire five more times from artillery – Lysak

11:19 28.11.2023
As result of Russian shelling in Nikopol, one killed, two wounded – local authorities

As result of Russian shelling in Nikopol, one killed, two wounded – local authorities

18:00 17.11.2023
Nikopol Ferroalloy Plant, following Zaporizhia, Marhanets, Pokrovsky plants, stops furnaces for winter period, experts suspect blackmail on the part of Kolomoisky

Nikopol Ferroalloy Plant, following Zaporizhia, Marhanets, Pokrovsky plants, stops furnaces for winter period, experts suspect blackmail on the part of Kolomoisky

19:25 13.11.2023
Man injured, gas pipeline, powerline damaged amid enemy attacks on Nikopol

Man injured, gas pipeline, powerline damaged amid enemy attacks on Nikopol

AD

HOT NEWS

G7 countries to allocate $50 bln in additional funding to Ukraine from income from Russia's frozen assets without prejudice to other contributions – communiqué

Switzerland govt: 100 delegations to take part in Peace Summit, incl 57 heads of state, govt

Zelenskyy arrives in Switzerland to participate in Global Peace Summit

Firefighting operation continues at industrial facility in Kyiv region for third day since enemy attack

Zelenskyy on Italian TV: Putin's ultimatum is new Nazism

LATEST

G7 calls on China to put pressure on Russia to stop its aggression against Ukraine – communiqué

Since midnight, 71 clashes noticed at front, 36 killed in Kurakhiv direction, 60 occupiers wounded – AFU General Staff

Content of Putin's 'peace proposals' is extremely offensive to intl law – Podoliak

G7 countries to allocate $50 bln in additional funding to Ukraine from income from Russia's frozen assets without prejudice to other contributions – communiqué

G7 leaders' declaration: Russia must pay over $486 bln for damage caused to Ukraine; all possible legal avenues to meet these obligations considered

Switzerland govt: 100 delegations to take part in Peace Summit, incl 57 heads of state, govt

100 DELEGATIONS TO TAKE PART IN PEACE SUMMIT, INCL 57 HEADS OF STATE, GOVTS – SWITZERLAND

Zelenskyy arrives in Switzerland to participate in Global Peace Summit

NATO defense ministers not reached agreement on allies' annual funding of military aid to Ukraine at level of at least EUR 40 bln

Odesa region border guards detain truck with 41 men attempting to illegally cross border

AD
AD
AD
AD