Zelenskyy discusses with Indian PM development of bilateral relations

As part of a working visit to Italy for the participation in the G7 Summit, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi.

"We discussed the development of bilateral relations and the expansion of trade, in particular in the context of the functioning of the Black Sea export corridor. We considered the possibility of exchanging experience in the use of new agriculture technologies," the head of state said on the Telegram channel Friday.

The parties also discussed the preparations for the Global Peace Summit and its agenda.

"I am grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sending a high-level delegation to the Summit," Zelenskyy said.