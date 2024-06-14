Biden on G7 summit outcomes: We’ll be with Ukraine until they prevail in this war

U.S. President Joe Biden says that the G7 countries have demonstrated real actions that will increase pressure on the Russian economy and demonstrate to Vladimir Putin that Ukraine receives international support.

“We’ve taken three major steps at the G7 that collectively show Putin we cannot — he cannot wait us out, he cannot divide us, and we will be with Ukraine until they prevail in this war,” Biden said at a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday after signing a bilateral security agreement at the G7 summit in Italy.

According to the U.S. president, the first component of the actions is the security agreement between Ukraine and the United States, the second component is the agreement on the provision of 50 billion sovereign funds of the Russian Federation to Ukraine, the third is the agreement on the application of sanctions against third countries that assist Russia in the war.

“That will increase pressure on the Russian economy,” he concluded.