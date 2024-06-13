All necessary measures to protect Sumy region taken – Budanov

The Ukrainian Defense Forces have already taken all necessary measures to protect Sumy region from Russian occupiers.

Speaking about a possible Russian attack on Sumy region, Budanov noted that the Russians continue to attempt to penetrate with sabotage and reconnaissance groups.

"There are still cross-border attempts by the Russians, raids by sabotage and reconnaissance groups, etc. But thank God, all the necessary measures have already been taken, and there is no such scale as what happened," he said during a conversation with journalists, which was broadcast on the telethon.

Answering the question whether the difficult period about which the head of intelligence warned in April has already began in Ukraine, Budanov said: "I believe that it is already underway. But again, I will repeat: there will be no Armageddon. Don't worry. We will survive and win."