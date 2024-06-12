Facts

20:59 12.06.2024

Stoltenberg expects NATO defense ministers to approve plan for Alliance's leading role in coordinating aid to Ukraine

2 min read
Stoltenberg expects NATO defense ministers to approve plan for Alliance's leading role in coordinating aid to Ukraine

At a two-day meeting, NATO defense ministers in Brussels on June 13 and 14 will discuss increasing support for Ukraine, strengthening the Alliance's defense, and will also send "a strong message of deterrence to adversaries," NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said.

"I expect that Ministers will approve a plan for NATO to lead the coordination of security assistance and training to Ukraine. This is a key element for our package for Ukraine at the Washington Summit, along with a long-term financial commitment," he said at a press conference ahead of a meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels.

He also said since Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, the allies have provided Ukraine with military support worth EUR 40 billion annually.

"We must maintain this level of support as a minimum, and for as long as it takes," the secretary general said.

In addition, in the next two days, defense ministers of the Alliance member countries will discuss preparations for the NATO summit in Washington, a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council will be held and the allies will discuss how to ensure predictable support for Ukraine over the long term, Stoltenberg said.

"In recent weeks, Sweden, Spain and Belgium have each pledged more than EUR 1 billion in new support. Including 30 F-16 jets and early warning airplanes. Following Germany's offer of an additional Patriot battery. Italy has pledged another SAMP/T. And I expect more to be announced in the coming days and weeks," the NATO Secretary General.

He also said that progress will be made at this ministerial meeting regarding the Defense Industrial Pledge, which leaders must approve at the summit in Washington.

"This will enable us to scale up military production. And send a signal of long-term demand to industry. In addition, we will take decisions to ensure that we have the capabilities to meet the requirements of our own new defence plans," Stoltenberg said.

The ministers will also discuss Russia's growing campaign of hostile actions in NATO countries, the hallmarks of which include sabotage, cyberattacks and disinformation, the secretary general noted, adding that "Russia’s actions will not stop us from supporting Ukraine."

This Ministerial will also include a meeting of the Nuclear Planning Group, where Allies will discuss the ongoing adaptation of nuclear capabilities to the current security environment.

Tags: #nato #stoltenberg

MORE ABOUT

15:02 12.06.2024
Hungary won’t participate in any NATO decisions on Ukraine, but not to block them either – Stoltenberg

Hungary won’t participate in any NATO decisions on Ukraine, but not to block them either – Stoltenberg

11:52 12.06.2024
HUNGARY WON’T PARTICIPATE IN ANY NATO DECISIONS ON UKRAINE, BUT WON’T BLOCK THEM EITHER - STOLTENBERG

HUNGARY WON’T PARTICIPATE IN ANY NATO DECISIONS ON UKRAINE, BUT WON’T BLOCK THEM EITHER - STOLTENBERG

21:13 11.06.2024
Stoltenberg: NATO needs to maintain current levels of military aid to Ukraine

Stoltenberg: NATO needs to maintain current levels of military aid to Ukraine

09:30 11.06.2024
Syrsky discusses front situation with head of NATO Military Committee

Syrsky discusses front situation with head of NATO Military Committee

20:50 07.06.2024
Ukraine, NATO to sign agreement on cooperation in innovation at summit in Washington

Ukraine, NATO to sign agreement on cooperation in innovation at summit in Washington

19:19 07.06.2024
First forum of innovators in high defense technologies in history of Ukrain-NATO relations held in Krakow

First forum of innovators in high defense technologies in history of Ukrain-NATO relations held in Krakow

20:40 31.05.2024
Stoltenberg proposes allies annually allocate EUR 40 bln in military aid to Ukraine

Stoltenberg proposes allies annually allocate EUR 40 bln in military aid to Ukraine

20:23 31.05.2024
Stoltenberg expects NATO summit in Washington to take further steps to bring Ukraine closer to membership

Stoltenberg expects NATO summit in Washington to take further steps to bring Ukraine closer to membership

19:53 30.05.2024
Stoltenberg: NATO's large role in coordinating aid, multi-year commitment of financial support will send signal to Moscow that allies won’t abandon Ukraine

Stoltenberg: NATO's large role in coordinating aid, multi-year commitment of financial support will send signal to Moscow that allies won’t abandon Ukraine

17:04 30.05.2024
Stoltenberg: Ukraine can still prevail, but only with continued, robust support from NATO Allies

Stoltenberg: Ukraine can still prevail, but only with continued, robust support from NATO Allies

AD

HOT NEWS

Death toll in Kryvy Rih risen to nine, 29 people injured, incl five children – PGO

Ukraine, USA to sign security agreement on Thursday – Sullivan

Death toll from missile attack on Kryvy Rih rises to eight, at least 21 people injured, four went missing – Klymenko

Death toll in Kryvy Rih risen to seven, another 20 people injured – PGO

Six dead, 11 wounded in Russia's missile attack on Kryvy Rih – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Due to bad weather in Ukraine on Wednesday evening, over 81,000 subscribers in 360 settlements without power – Energy Ministry

Zelenskyy meets with PM in Saudi Arabia: Discussed bilateral relations

Sullivan announces signing of security agreement between Ukraine, USA at G7 summit this week – Yermak

Death toll in Kryvy Rih risen to nine, 29 people injured, incl five children – PGO

Ukraine, USA to sign security agreement on Thursday – Sullivan

Death toll from missile attack on Kryvy Rih rises to eight, at least 21 people injured, four went missing – Klymenko

Death toll in Kryvy Rih risen to seven, another 20 people injured – PGO

Six dead, 11 wounded in Russia's missile attack on Kryvy Rih – Zelenskyy

Lysak reports missile strike against Kryvy Rih

Stefanchuk: Ukraine expects Switzerland to ease its weapons re-export restrictions

AD
AD
AD
AD