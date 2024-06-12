Stoltenberg expects NATO defense ministers to approve plan for Alliance's leading role in coordinating aid to Ukraine

At a two-day meeting, NATO defense ministers in Brussels on June 13 and 14 will discuss increasing support for Ukraine, strengthening the Alliance's defense, and will also send "a strong message of deterrence to adversaries," NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said.

"I expect that Ministers will approve a plan for NATO to lead the coordination of security assistance and training to Ukraine. This is a key element for our package for Ukraine at the Washington Summit, along with a long-term financial commitment," he said at a press conference ahead of a meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels.

He also said since Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, the allies have provided Ukraine with military support worth EUR 40 billion annually.

"We must maintain this level of support as a minimum, and for as long as it takes," the secretary general said.

In addition, in the next two days, defense ministers of the Alliance member countries will discuss preparations for the NATO summit in Washington, a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council will be held and the allies will discuss how to ensure predictable support for Ukraine over the long term, Stoltenberg said.

"In recent weeks, Sweden, Spain and Belgium have each pledged more than EUR 1 billion in new support. Including 30 F-16 jets and early warning airplanes. Following Germany's offer of an additional Patriot battery. Italy has pledged another SAMP/T. And I expect more to be announced in the coming days and weeks," the NATO Secretary General.

He also said that progress will be made at this ministerial meeting regarding the Defense Industrial Pledge, which leaders must approve at the summit in Washington.

"This will enable us to scale up military production. And send a signal of long-term demand to industry. In addition, we will take decisions to ensure that we have the capabilities to meet the requirements of our own new defence plans," Stoltenberg said.

The ministers will also discuss Russia's growing campaign of hostile actions in NATO countries, the hallmarks of which include sabotage, cyberattacks and disinformation, the secretary general noted, adding that "Russia’s actions will not stop us from supporting Ukraine."

This Ministerial will also include a meeting of the Nuclear Planning Group, where Allies will discuss the ongoing adaptation of nuclear capabilities to the current security environment.