Facts

10:07 11.06.2024

Zelenskyy arrives in Germany on official visit to participate in conference on Ukraine’s recovery, talks with Scholz

2 min read
On Tuesday night, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Germany on a working visit to participate in the URC-2024 conference on the restoration of Ukraine and negotiations with Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

“URC2024 will bring together governments, ten of them at the level of prime ministers, as well as companies and organizations, to help Ukraine. In the face of Russia’s air terror, urgent solutions for Ukraine's energy sector will be our top priority,” Zelenskyy said on his Telegram channel.

The President of Ukraine also said that he intends to discuss with the Federal Chancellor further defense support, the development of the Ukrainian air defense system, and joint production of weapons.

In addition, according to Zelenskyy, positions will be coordinated with the German side on the eve of the Peace Summit, the European Council summit and the NATO summit.

“I will also meet with Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Bundestag President Bärbel Bas, as well as visit a military base where our servicemen are training,” the head of state said.

A day earlier, the President of Ukraine announced the preparation of new agreements with European partners in the field of support for Ukraine, in particular, according to him, such an agreement is being prepared with Germany.

Tags: #germany #zelenskyy

