Multirole combat aircraft Su-57 hit at Russia's Akhtubinsk air base – GUR

On June 8, Russia's Su-57 multirole fighter was struck at the Akhtubinsk airfield in the Astrakhan region of the Russian Federation, 589 kilometers from the contact line, the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Defense Ministry of Ukraine said on Sunday, June 9.

This is evidenced by satellite images of the aircraft parked at the enemy airfield.

"The images dated June 7 show that the Su-57 was intact, while images dated June 8 reveal craters from the explosion and distinct fire marks caused by the strike," GUR said.

According to the agency, the Su-57 is Moscow's most advanced fighter, capable of launching Kh-59 and Kh-69 missiles. The hitting of the Su-57 is the first such case in history, it said.

According to information from open sources, around fifteen Su-57 aircraft were produced, including prototypes.