Facts

14:00 10.06.2024

Multirole combat aircraft Su-57 hit at Russia's Akhtubinsk air base – GUR

1 min read
Multirole combat aircraft Su-57 hit at Russia's Akhtubinsk air base – GUR

On June 8, Russia's Su-57 multirole fighter was struck at the Akhtubinsk airfield in the Astrakhan region of the Russian Federation, 589 kilometers from the contact line, the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Defense Ministry of Ukraine said on Sunday, June 9.

This is evidenced by satellite images of the aircraft parked at the enemy airfield.

"The images dated June 7 show that the Su-57 was intact, while images dated June 8 reveal craters from the explosion and distinct fire marks caused by the strike," GUR said.

According to the agency, the Su-57 is Moscow's most advanced fighter, capable of launching Kh-59 and Kh-69 missiles. The hitting of the Su-57 is the first such case in history, it said.

According to information from open sources, around fifteen Su-57 aircraft were produced, including prototypes.

Tags: #gur

MORE ABOUT

12:50 10.05.2024
GUR warns against new round of enemy psychological-warfare efforts, calls for unity of Ukrainian society

GUR warns against new round of enemy psychological-warfare efforts, calls for unity of Ukrainian society

19:46 01.05.2024
Ukraine's Intelligence: Mercenaries from Nepal are deserting en masse from Russian army

Ukraine's Intelligence: Mercenaries from Nepal are deserting en masse from Russian army

15:02 27.04.2024
Russia's Podlet radar stations destroyed – GUR

Russia's Podlet radar stations destroyed – GUR

11:07 19.04.2024
GUR: Russian Tu-22M3 downed by same means as A-50

GUR: Russian Tu-22M3 downed by same means as A-50

13:55 18.04.2024
AFU destroys number of targets at military airfield in Dzhankoi – GUR

AFU destroys number of targets at military airfield in Dzhankoi – GUR

09:54 12.04.2024
Kremlin sending troops of Russia’s Pacific Fleet to war against Ukraine – GUR

Kremlin sending troops of Russia’s Pacific Fleet to war against Ukraine – GUR

18:03 11.04.2024
GUR: Russia increases financing for domestic propaganda

GUR: Russia increases financing for domestic propaganda

10:54 09.04.2024
GUR behind drone attack on aviation center in Russian Borisoglebsk – source

GUR behind drone attack on aviation center in Russian Borisoglebsk – source

20:15 08.04.2024
Serpukhov missile ship disabled due to fire on territory of enemy's naval base in Kaliningrad region – GUR

Serpukhov missile ship disabled due to fire on territory of enemy's naval base in Kaliningrad region – GUR

20:38 01.04.2024
Russia hasn’t carried out strikes on energy sector of Ukraine for long time, which allows them to accumulates certain number of missiles

Russia hasn’t carried out strikes on energy sector of Ukraine for long time, which allows them to accumulates certain number of missiles

AD

HOT NEWS

Hourly electricity outage schedules on Tues to be in effect from 14:00 to 19:00 – Ukrenergo

As of today, 90 states confirm participation in Peace Summit, incl. intel organizations – President of Switzerland

Results of elections to European Parliament encouraging for Ukraine – Merezhko

Executive Director of Register of Damage expects submission of 6-8 mln applications

Head of ICC Ukraine Team Office: We're identifying locations where Russia subjected Ukrainians POWs, civilians to most brutal tortures

LATEST

Carriers must be ready to present docs at request of Ukrtransbezpeka during emergencies, martial law – Supreme Court

European Parliament can strengthen support for Ukraine

Rear logistics operator concludes contracts on food products supply for AFU for second half of year worth UAH 17 bln

Umerov, following results of negotiations in Kyiv with Minister of Defense of Netherlands: We’re doing everything possible to ensure that F-16 pilots, bases ready for combat as soon as possible

Kharkiv City Council, Foster Foundation are holding intl architectural competition for modernization of standard panel housing

Elections to European Parliament show that Russian propaganda must be harshly opposed – Yurchyhshyn

Hourly electricity outage schedules on Tues to be in effect from 14:00 to 19:00 – Ukrenergo

Shmyhal discusses joint defense production, technology exchange with Minister of Defense of Netherlands

Mobile medical teams of Ukrainian Red Cross providing primary medical care in remote areas of Prykarpattia region

Increase in reps of right-wing radical forces in European Parliament big challenge for Ukraine - Klympush-Tsintsadze

AD
AD
AD
AD