Air defense forces shoot down nine out of 13 Shaheds, one X-59 missile at night

On the night of June 8, air defense forces shot down nine out of 13 Shahed drones and one X-59 missile, commander of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Mykola Oleschuk reported on his Telegram channel.

"On the night of June 8, 2024, the enemy attacked with an X-59 guided missile from Kursk region - Russian Federation, launched 13 attack UAVs of the Shahed-131/136 type from the areas of Kursk - Russian Federation, and Cape Chauda - Crimea," he said in the message.

It is emphasized that as a result of combat work, crews of mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces and electronic warfare equipment of the Air Force shot down nine Shahed drones and one X-59 within Kharkiv, Zaporizhia, Poltava and Dnipropetrovsk regions.