Facts

20:50 07.06.2024

Ukraine, NATO to sign agreement on cooperation in innovation at summit in Washington

2 min read
Ukraine, NATO to sign agreement on cooperation in innovation at summit in Washington

Ukraine and NATO will sign the first-ever agreement on cooperation in the field of innovation at the alliance summit in Washington, which will be held on July 9-11.

NATO Assistant Secretary General for Innovation, Hybrid Technologies and Cybersecurity David van Weel announced this during the NATO-Ukraine Defense Innovators Forum, which took place in Krakow.

He said they expect to sign the first-ever agreement on cooperation in innovation between Ukraine and NATO allies. This agreement will be approved by leaders at the summit in Washington in July.

According to van Weel, this agreement is about bilateral cooperation, and not just about supporting Ukraine. It is also about learning from Ukraine, which can only be achieved through close cooperation. We must also bring Ukraine to its rightful place – in NATO. In terms of innovation, NATO must also become closer to Ukraine. A new road map for cooperation in the area of ​​Ukraine-NATO innovation, these are new joint activities between Ukraine and NATO with a focus on supply chains, the Ukrainian scientific ecosystem, experiments, exchange of information on Russian military innovations, information exchange and much more, the NATO Assistant Secretary General said.

Speaking with journalists and talking about the added value of this agreement, van Weel recalled the Ukraine-NATO Council, within the framework of which negotiations on this document are taking place. He said they ae discussing very openly what Ukraine is facing, and that's leading to allies taking that information to their capitals and looking at all the resources that countries have to come to the table and help. Particularly, this format will have a discussion between the various commanders of allied cyber defense forces and the Ukrainian side to see what are the best practices and lessons learned from other countries in creating a cyberforce command, and Ukraine can take advantage of this information, the official said.

At the same time, the NATO Assistant Secretary General said the future innovation roadmap makes this cooperation more concrete. Van Weel said they are looking at the challenges they face on the battlefield.

According to him, deepening cooperation between Ukraine and NATO in this area will not lead to large financial expenses, since basically, this is about cooperation between people. The coordination to do this is needed, but it's more about coming together regularly and working, the NATO assistant secretary general said.

Tags: #collaboration #nato #innovations #plans

MORE ABOUT

19:19 07.06.2024
First forum of innovators in high defense technologies in history of Ukrain-NATO relations held in Krakow

First forum of innovators in high defense technologies in history of Ukrain-NATO relations held in Krakow

20:40 31.05.2024
Stoltenberg proposes allies annually allocate EUR 40 bln in military aid to Ukraine

Stoltenberg proposes allies annually allocate EUR 40 bln in military aid to Ukraine

20:23 31.05.2024
Stoltenberg expects NATO summit in Washington to take further steps to bring Ukraine closer to membership

Stoltenberg expects NATO summit in Washington to take further steps to bring Ukraine closer to membership

19:53 30.05.2024
Stoltenberg: NATO's large role in coordinating aid, multi-year commitment of financial support will send signal to Moscow that allies won’t abandon Ukraine

Stoltenberg: NATO's large role in coordinating aid, multi-year commitment of financial support will send signal to Moscow that allies won’t abandon Ukraine

17:29 29.05.2024
Decision of NATO summit in Washington will contain specific position on irreversibility of Ukraine's affiliation with Alliance – Stefanishyna

Decision of NATO summit in Washington will contain specific position on irreversibility of Ukraine's affiliation with Alliance – Stefanishyna

11:02 29.05.2024
Stefanishyna at meeting of Ukraine-NATO Council calls on allies to strengthen air defense of Ukraine

Stefanishyna at meeting of Ukraine-NATO Council calls on allies to strengthen air defense of Ukraine

20:07 27.05.2024
NATO PA adopts declaration calling for accelerating supply of weapons to Ukraine, allowing them to hit military targets in Russia

NATO PA adopts declaration calling for accelerating supply of weapons to Ukraine, allowing them to hit military targets in Russia

13:29 25.05.2024
Umerov, Syrsky discuss strengthening Ukrainian air defense with NATO commander

Umerov, Syrsky discuss strengthening Ukrainian air defense with NATO commander

21:02 24.05.2024
Kuleba: Putin's entourage sending false signals about supposed readiness for ceasefire to disrupt Peace Summit

Kuleba: Putin's entourage sending false signals about supposed readiness for ceasefire to disrupt Peace Summit

21:10 21.05.2024
Zelenskyy again calls on NATO countries to shoot down Russian missiles flying into Ukraine

Zelenskyy again calls on NATO countries to shoot down Russian missiles flying into Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

France starts supplies of Mirage-2000 aircraft to Ukraine, to train personnel of one brigade – Macron at meeting with Zelenskyy

Pentagon publishes list of weapons within new $225 mln assistance package for Ukraine

Zelenskyy-Biden meeting: Ukraine should be able to strike military enemies on Russian territory

EU ambassadors again fail to approve decision on starting EU accession talks with Ukraine as Hungary opposes

All govt agencies tasked with reducing power consumption – Shmyhal

LATEST

France starts supplies of Mirage-2000 aircraft to Ukraine, to train personnel of one brigade – Macron at meeting with Zelenskyy

Kuleba, eight Northern European, Baltic ministers discuss ways to ensure Ukraine's advantage on battlefield

Zelenskyy discusses protection from Russian shelling with US parliamentarians

EU to help Ukraine bring domestic legislation into line with European legislation – Dpty Head of EU Delegation to Ukraine

First Comfy store opens in Berdychiv

USA pledged to provide over $51.2 bln in military aid to Ukraine since start of Russia's full-scale invasion – Pentagon

Pentagon publishes list of weapons within new $225 mln assistance package for Ukraine

URCS Emergency Response Units help evacuate residents of Ukrainian-controlled areas of Donetsk region

Dialogue on arranging Zelenskyy-Orbán meeting continues – Stefanishyna

Zelenskyy meets with heads of number of leading French companies

AD
AD
AD
AD