European Commission presents to EU ambassadors positive assessment of Kyiv's fulfillment of conditions necessary for start of accession negotiations

The European Commission has provided the Ambassadors-Permanent Representatives of the member states of the European Union with a positive assessment of Ukraine's compliance with the requirements necessary to start negotiations on EU accession.

This was announced to the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Friday by a senior European diplomat familiar with the meeting of the Committee of Permanent Representatives (COREPER), which is taking place on the same day.

According to him, the Commission informed the ambassadors about its assessment. The source said that as expected, the Commission confirmed that both Ukraine and Moldova had fully implemented all the steps necessary to start negotiations.

At the same time, the senior diplomat clarified that this would be followed by discussions with Member States. He also did not rule out that Hungary would oppose the decision to start negotiations, arguing that the issue of national minorities has not been resolved.