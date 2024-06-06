Rada ratifies Ukraine Facility agreement with EU

The Verkhovna Rada has ratified an agreement with the European Union that is necessary to receive EUR 50 billion within the Ukraine Facility, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said.

"This was the last step to make the program work. I am grateful to parliamentarians and Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk for supporting the bill. I thank President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for his leadership in promoting initiatives that are important for the country," he said on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

The Prime Minister recalled that the Ukraine Facility is a four-year support program that provides for a number of reforms and transformations that bring Ukraine closer to membership in the European Union, and in 2024, under this initiative, Ukraine will receive EUR 16 billion.