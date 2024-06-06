Two Ukrainian citizens among four killed in train collision in Czech Republic – Foreign Ministry

According to preliminary information, two Ukrainian citizens were among the four killed in a collision between a passenger and freight train in the Czech Republic, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reports.

A commentary by consular representative Victoria Shi indicates that late in the evening of June 5, a large-scale train accident occurred near the Czech city of Pardubice. The Prague-Kosice passenger train of the Czech company RegioJet collided with a freight train. It consists of trailer cars to the Ukrainian city of Chop, located in the middle of the train.

"A coordination headquarters was quickly created at the crash site, which included law enforcement agencies and rescue services. As of 4 a.m., the rescue operation was completed. According to preliminary information, four people died. Among them are two citizens of Ukraine, the citizenship of the other victims is being clarified," the department noted.

Another 34 people suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene. Individuals were taken to medical facilities in the cities of Pardubice and Hradec Královo.

The consular officer of the Ukrainian Consulate in Brno is at the scene of the incident and is in constant contact with rescue and law enforcement agencies. The case is under the control of the Consular Service Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.