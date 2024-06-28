RegioJet transports 21,000 passengers on Chop-Prague route, to increase number of seats on route

The Czech railway operator RegioJet transported more than 21,000 passengers on the Chop-Prague route in three months after its launch on March 28 and plans to increase the number of seats due to high occupancy, the carrier's press service reported on Friday.

The average occupancy rate of the Chop-Prague train reached 90%, but since June, trains have been departing 100% full, the RegioJet press service clarified.

The company said it is working to increase the number of carriages and seats offered for passengers. It is planned that in the near future the number of seats will increase to 450, which will allow it to carry 150,000 passengers per year.

The Chop-Prague train travels from Ukraine to Prague, Kosice, Zilina, Ostrava, Olomouc and other cities in the Czech Republic and Slovakia.