Facts

14:51 28.06.2024

RegioJet transports 21,000 passengers on Chop-Prague route, to increase number of seats on route

1 min read
RegioJet transports 21,000 passengers on Chop-Prague route, to increase number of seats on route

The Czech railway operator RegioJet transported more than 21,000 passengers on the Chop-Prague route in three months after its launch on March 28 and plans to increase the number of seats due to high occupancy, the carrier's press service reported on Friday.

The average occupancy rate of the Chop-Prague train reached 90%, but since June, trains have been departing 100% full, the RegioJet press service clarified.

The company said it is working to increase the number of carriages and seats offered for passengers. It is planned that in the near future the number of seats will increase to 450, which will allow it to carry 150,000 passengers per year.

The Chop-Prague train travels from Ukraine to Prague, Kosice, Zilina, Ostrava, Olomouc and other cities in the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

Tags: #regiojet

MORE ABOUT

12:20 06.06.2024
Two Ukrainian citizens among four killed in train collision in Czech Republic – Foreign Ministry

Two Ukrainian citizens among four killed in train collision in Czech Republic – Foreign Ministry

09:51 06.06.2024
Four people dead, 22 injured in Czechia passenger train collision

Four people dead, 22 injured in Czechia passenger train collision

16:00 03.04.2024
RegioJet's agreement to use Ukrzaliznytsia's section of railway infrastructure for Prague-Chop train signed for one year

RegioJet's agreement to use Ukrzaliznytsia's section of railway infrastructure for Prague-Chop train signed for one year

15:59 03.04.2024
Construction of interchange terminal at Mostyska-II station temporarily frozen - RegioJet executive director

Construction of interchange terminal at Mostyska-II station temporarily frozen - RegioJet executive director

AD

HOT NEWS

In Dnipro, as result of Russian missile attack, nine-story building damaged, several floors destroyed

Clear, detailed plan for ending war to be ready this year – Zelenskyy

Oleksandr Martynenko posthumously awarded Order of Merit, second degree

Slovenian govt approves additional EUR5 mln for humanitarian needs of Ukraine – President

Property of brothers of ex-MPs Medvedchuk, Kozak transferred to state management – SBU

LATEST

In Dnipro, as result of Russian missile attack, nine-story building damaged, several floors destroyed

Clear, detailed plan for ending war to be ready this year – Zelenskyy

Oleksandr Martynenko posthumously awarded Order of Merit, second degree

Six wounded in reported in Tsyrkuny in Kharkiv region

Govt understands how to cover 2025 budget needs – Shmyhal

Ukraine, Czech Republic to sign security agreement in London on July 18

Fifty Ukrainian F-16 maintenance specialists complete training in Denmark

Umerov, Yermak meet with Turkish FM in Ankara

Zelenskyy on NATO summit: We’re working on result on air defense for Ukraine, serious package of military support, strong communiqué

Slovenian govt approves additional EUR5 mln for humanitarian needs of Ukraine – President

AD
AD
AD
AD