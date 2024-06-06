As result of shelling in Donetsk region, two people killed, 14 injured – regional head

Over the past 24 hours, as a result of shelling, seven people were injured in Selydove, one was killed and three were wounded in Berestok, Illinivka community, one person was killed and four were wounded in Pivnichne Donetsk region, head of the regional military administration Vadym Filashkin reports.

According to the report published on Telegram, as a result of enemy shelling, a house was also damaged in Novoukrainka in Vuhledar community, 13 high-rise buildings in Selydove, two houses in Horniak in Kurakhove community, 15 houses in Drobysheve, six in Novy in Lyman community, eight objects in Berestok in Illinivka community, 17 houses in New York, and four private houses and a high-rise building in Chasiv Yar community.

In just one day, the invaders shelled populated areas of Donetsk region 15 times. A total of 217 people, including 61 children, were evacuated from the front line.