Facts

10:52 06.06.2024

As result of shelling in Donetsk region, two people killed, 14 injured – regional head

1 min read
As result of shelling in Donetsk region, two people killed, 14 injured – regional head

Over the past 24 hours, as a result of shelling, seven people were injured in Selydove, one was killed and three were wounded in Berestok, Illinivka community, one person was killed and four were wounded in Pivnichne Donetsk region, head of the regional military administration Vadym Filashkin reports.

According to the report published on Telegram, as a result of enemy shelling, a house was also damaged in Novoukrainka in Vuhledar community, 13 high-rise buildings in Selydove, two houses in Horniak in Kurakhove community, 15 houses in Drobysheve, six in Novy in Lyman community, eight objects in Berestok in Illinivka community, 17 houses in New York, and four private houses and a high-rise building in Chasiv Yar community.

In just one day, the invaders shelled populated areas of Donetsk region 15 times. A total of 217 people, including 61 children, were evacuated from the front line.

Tags: #donetsk_region

MORE ABOUT

11:19 01.06.2024
Two people killed, eight injured as result of Russian attacks in Donetsk region – police

Two people killed, eight injured as result of Russian attacks in Donetsk region – police

10:21 29.05.2024
In Toretsk, as result of three air bombs dropped by enemy, two people killed, three injured

In Toretsk, as result of three air bombs dropped by enemy, two people killed, three injured

19:24 06.05.2024
Four people wounded as Russian army inflicts airstrike on Kostiantynivka

Four people wounded as Russian army inflicts airstrike on Kostiantynivka

10:49 02.05.2024
In Donetsk region, as result of shelling over past 24 hours, four civilians killed, eight wounded

In Donetsk region, as result of shelling over past 24 hours, four civilians killed, eight wounded

16:01 01.05.2024
One person killed as Russian forces shell Kalynove, Donetsk region – local authorities

One person killed as Russian forces shell Kalynove, Donetsk region – local authorities

14:25 23.04.2024
As result of shelling in Pokrovsky district, two people killed, one more wounded – region’s head

As result of shelling in Pokrovsky district, two people killed, one more wounded – region’s head

14:14 23.04.2024
As result of airstrike on Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, five people injured, two in serious condition – region’s head

As result of airstrike on Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, five people injured, two in serious condition – region’s head

11:36 15.04.2024
Four dead from evening shelling in Siversk - regional administration

Four dead from evening shelling in Siversk - regional administration

09:38 15.04.2024
Zelenskyy announces complication of combat situation in Donetsk direction

Zelenskyy announces complication of combat situation in Donetsk direction

16:35 12.04.2024
Three people injured in shelling of Donetsk region – State Emergency Service

Three people injured in shelling of Donetsk region – State Emergency Service

AD

HOT NEWS

Two Ukrainian citizens among four killed in train collision in Czech Republic – Foreign Ministry

Four people dead, 22 injured in Czechia passenger train collision

Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy 1,300 occupiers in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Zelenskyy: We agreed with Emir of Qatar to continue cooperation on bringing Ukrainian children abducted by Russia back to Ukraine

Zelenskyy, Sunak discuss preparations for Peace Summit, further defense cooperation

LATEST

Ukraine's strikes against rail crossings in Crimea almost certainly caused significant disruption to Russian military logistics – UK Defense Intelligence

Two Ukrainian citizens among four killed in train collision in Czech Republic – Foreign Ministry

Colonel Natalia Humeniuk demoted – Center for Strategic Communications

Four people dead, 22 injured in Czechia passenger train collision

Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy 1,300 occupiers in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Zelenskyy: We agreed with Emir of Qatar to continue cooperation on bringing Ukrainian children abducted by Russia back to Ukraine

Medical and social expert commission's head, members of establish disability authorized to perform govt functions – Supreme Court

Syrsky holds meeting of working group on unmanned systems; it is planned to improve logistics, supply chain, workshop work

QR code to be fully available in Reserve+ on June 18, officials to also read it through application

Intl sanctions still have not affected majority of pro-Russian propagandists working in Ukraine's temporarily occupied territories – study

AD
AD
AD
AD