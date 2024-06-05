Yermak on Peace Summit: We’ll be very glad to see Kamala Harris as well as other leaders, reps of West, Global South

Head of the President’s Office of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, noted the importance of upcoming diplomatic contacts at the highest level to "ensure a just and lasting peace" in the country.

“Two meetings of Volodymyr Zelenskyy with U.S. President Joe Biden ahead - important issues of support for Ukraine, strengthening our defense. Important news on the confirmation of Vice President Kamala Harris’ participation in the Peace Summit to be held on June 15-16 in Switzerland,” he said on X.

“It is very important for us to support efforts to ensure a just peace based on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and the principles of the UN Charter. We will be very glad to see Kamala Harris as well as other leaders and representatives of the West and the Global South,” Yermak noted.

As the White House press service reported, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Lucerne, Switzerland, on June 15 to participate in the Peace Summit in Ukraine.