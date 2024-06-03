Ukraine has 106 countries' confirmation of participation in Peace Summit

Ukraine currently has confirmation from 106 countries of the world about their participation in the Peace Summit in Switzerland on June 15, but notes Russia's growing opposition to the event, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"Today we have confirmation from 106 countries of the world. And this is at a high level: at the level of leaders, at the high level of representatives of their countries," he said at the Shangri-La Dialogue conference in Singapore on June 2.

At the same time, the head of state noted that Russia is increasing its efforts in an attempt to disrupt the Summit.

"Russia today travels to many countries of the world, threatening with a blockade of the supply of food, agricultural products or chemicals, or threatening that it will dump energy prices [...] – it is simply putting pressure on other states of the world so that they do not attend the summit," Zelenskyy said, adding that today there is not very good information about some states having begun to help Russia in diplomatically disrupting the Peace Summit.

"And therefore, when you ask what the world can do today, the world must be strong and put political pressure on Russia. It is impossible to stop Putin in any other way. Only diplomatic isolation, a strong Ukrainian army, and all the countries of the world must understand it completely: instead of balancing between Ukraine and Russia, defend justice and international law," he said.