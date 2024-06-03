Facts

09:40 03.06.2024

Ukraine has 106 countries' confirmation of participation in Peace Summit

2 min read
Ukraine has 106 countries' confirmation of participation in Peace Summit

Ukraine currently has confirmation from 106 countries of the world about their participation in the Peace Summit in Switzerland on June 15, but notes Russia's growing opposition to the event, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"Today we have confirmation from 106 countries of the world. And this is at a high level: at the level of leaders, at the high level of representatives of their countries," he said at the Shangri-La Dialogue conference in Singapore on June 2.

At the same time, the head of state noted that Russia is increasing its efforts in an attempt to disrupt the Summit.

"Russia today travels to many countries of the world, threatening with a blockade of the supply of food, agricultural products or chemicals, or threatening that it will dump energy prices [...] – it is simply putting pressure on other states of the world so that they do not attend the summit," Zelenskyy said, adding that today there is not very good information about some states having begun to help Russia in diplomatically disrupting the Peace Summit.

"And therefore, when you ask what the world can do today, the world must be strong and put political pressure on Russia. It is impossible to stop Putin in any other way. Only diplomatic isolation, a strong Ukrainian army, and all the countries of the world must understand it completely: instead of balancing between Ukraine and Russia, defend justice and international law," he said.

Tags: #peace_summit

MORE ABOUT

19:02 03.06.2024
Harris, Sullivan will represent USA at Peace Summit in Switzerland – White House

Harris, Sullivan will represent USA at Peace Summit in Switzerland – White House

15:57 03.06.2024
Actions to undermine Global Peace Summit systemic, unprecedented in scale – Kuleba

Actions to undermine Global Peace Summit systemic, unprecedented in scale – Kuleba

11:17 03.06.2024
We invite both Israel and Palestine to Peace Summit – Zelenskyy

We invite both Israel and Palestine to Peace Summit – Zelenskyy

10:54 03.06.2024
Already 107 countries, intl organizations confirm attendance of Peace Summit – Nykyforov

Already 107 countries, intl organizations confirm attendance of Peace Summit – Nykyforov

18:11 31.05.2024
As many states as possible should take part in Peace Summit – President of Finland

As many states as possible should take part in Peace Summit – President of Finland

15:20 29.05.2024
Zelenskyy: I highly appreciate Australia's willingness to be present at Peace Summit

Zelenskyy: I highly appreciate Australia's willingness to be present at Peace Summit

14:23 28.05.2024
Zelenskyy: Peace proposals with Russia can be provided to it when everyone unites around idea of just peace

Zelenskyy: Peace proposals with Russia can be provided to it when everyone unites around idea of just peace

13:02 28.05.2024
Zelenskyy: Biden’s absence at Peace Summit would be ‘not very strong decision,’ one Putin will applaud with a standing ovation

Zelenskyy: Biden’s absence at Peace Summit would be ‘not very strong decision,’ one Putin will applaud with a standing ovation

19:04 27.05.2024
Chinese MFA on Zelenskyy's call for Xi Jinping to participate in Peace Summit: We support intl peace conference recognized by both Russia and Ukraine

Chinese MFA on Zelenskyy's call for Xi Jinping to participate in Peace Summit: We support intl peace conference recognized by both Russia and Ukraine

18:08 27.05.2024
Participation in Peace Summit confirmed by 90 states already – Zelenskyy

Participation in Peace Summit confirmed by 90 states already – Zelenskyy

AD

HOT NEWS

Harris, Sullivan will represent USA at Peace Summit in Switzerland – White House

We invite both Israel and Palestine to Peace Summit – Zelenskyy

With China's support for Russia, war will be longer – Zelenskyy

Ukraine interested in developing relations with ASEAN – Zelenskyy's meeting with Indonesian counterpart

Zelenskyy expects to accelerate supply of military assistance to Ukraine as part of $61 bln support package allocated by USA

LATEST

Ukrainian Red Cross doesn’t register for humanitarian and monetary assistance

Umerov calls on world's leading defense companies, technology giants to invest in production of weapons in Ukraine

Naftogaz head Chernyshov may return to govt – MP Zhelezniak

Clooney's Foundation for Justice seeks prosecution of Russian propagandists in Europe – Yermak

Zelenskyy congratulates Halla Tómasdóttir on victory in presidential elections in Iceland: I look forward to working together to strengthen partnerships, ensure peace

Zelenskyy to participate in G7 summit in Italy, Ukraine's key topics include further defense assistance, speeding up F-16, air defense supplies

Chernev: Ukraine to try to change USA's position on inviting it to NATO during Washington Summit

Rivne region to host evacuees from Donetsk region in June – Reintegration Ministry

URCS Druzhkivka city organization helps residents of front-line region

With China's support for Russia, war will be longer – Zelenskyy

AD
AD
AD
AD