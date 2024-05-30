Facts

Four enemy Tuna patrol boats hit, two of them destroyed in GUR’s operation in Crimea – GUR

The Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (GUR) clarified that as a result of a strike by Ukrainian Magura V5 naval drones in Crimea, two enemy boats KS-701 Tunets were destroyed, and two more were hit.

"According to the updated data, as a result of the mission of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Group 13 commandos destroyed two enemy boats KS-701 Tunets and hit two more vessels of the same type in Crimea. Therefore, in general, the losses of the aggressor state of Russia from the attack by the Ukrainian Magura V5 naval attack drones amounted to four high-speed landing craft KS-701 Tunets," a message published on the Telegram channel on Thursday reads.

The GUR notes that the occupiers used these boats for logistics and patrolling the waters near the temporarily occupied peninsula.

Earlier it was reported that the special unit of the Main Intelligence Agency (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Group 13, with the help of Ukrainian Magura V5 naval attack drones, effectively attacked the ship and boat composition of the aggressor state of the Russian Federation in the temporarily occupied Crimea. It is known that two boats of the Russian Federation were destroyed, these are according to preliminary estimates, high-speed transport and amphibious KS-701 Tunets.

