Facts

17:04 30.05.2024

Stoltenberg: Ukraine can still prevail, but only with continued, robust support from NATO Allies

1 min read
Stoltenberg: Ukraine can still prevail, but only with continued, robust support from NATO Allies

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is convinced that, despite the growing challenges facing Ukraine on the battlefield, Ukrainians will still be able to win if the alliance allies provide reliable and continued support.

He said this in Prague on Thursday at a joint press statement with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala before the start of an informal meeting of NATO foreign ministers to be held on Friday.

“Ukraine continues to fight bravely, but the challenges they face are greater and growing. Ukraine can still prevail – but only with continued, robust support from NATO Allies,” Stoltenberg said.

According to him, tomorrow's informal meeting “will be an important moment to continue preparing for the upcoming Summit in Washington.” When leaders meet in July, we will take further steps to invest in our security, strengthen ties with partners, and bolster our support to Ukraine. So, at the NATO Summit in July, we plan to put our support on a firmer footing, including with a greater NATO role in coordinating security assistance and training, as well as a multi-year financial commitment,” the Secretary General detailed.

Tags: #stoltenberg

MORE ABOUT

16:53 28.05.2024
Stefanishyna discusses with Stoltenberg expectations, preparations for upcoming NATO summit in Washington

Stefanishyna discusses with Stoltenberg expectations, preparations for upcoming NATO summit in Washington

13:45 28.05.2024
EU defense chiefs to discuss possibility of lifting ban for Ukraine on use of Western weapons on Russian territory – Borrell

EU defense chiefs to discuss possibility of lifting ban for Ukraine on use of Western weapons on Russian territory – Borrell

21:11 29.04.2024
Stoltenberg: Ukraine must generate, maintain its armed forces to win

Stoltenberg: Ukraine must generate, maintain its armed forces to win

17:54 17.04.2024
Stoltenberg to allies: If you face with choice between meeting NATO capability targets and providing more aid to Ukraine – send more to Ukraine

Stoltenberg to allies: If you face with choice between meeting NATO capability targets and providing more aid to Ukraine – send more to Ukraine

17:44 17.04.2024
Stoltenberg: Ukraine-NATO Council to be held on Friday with participation of Zelenskyy

Stoltenberg: Ukraine-NATO Council to be held on Friday with participation of Zelenskyy

21:12 04.04.2024
Kuleba thanks Stoltenberg for his willingness to contribute to efforts to strengthen Ukraine's air defense

Kuleba thanks Stoltenberg for his willingness to contribute to efforts to strengthen Ukraine's air defense

13:49 04.04.2024
Stoltenberg, opening meeting of Ukraine-NATO Council: We must strengthen our support for Ukraine

Stoltenberg, opening meeting of Ukraine-NATO Council: We must strengthen our support for Ukraine

19:43 03.04.2024
Stoltenberg: All allies agree on need for greater role of NATO in coordinating support for Ukraine

Stoltenberg: All allies agree on need for greater role of NATO in coordinating support for Ukraine

14:48 03.04.2024
Stoltenberg: NATO developing new format for providing Ukraine with further long-term, predictable aid

Stoltenberg: NATO developing new format for providing Ukraine with further long-term, predictable aid

17:04 14.03.2024
Stoltenberg: Elections in Russia won't be free and fair

Stoltenberg: Elections in Russia won't be free and fair

AD

HOT NEWS

Stoltenberg: NATO's large role in coordinating aid, multi-year commitment of financial support will send signal to Moscow that allies won’t abandon Ukraine

Farewell ceremony for General Director of Interfax-Ukraine Oleksandr Martynenko will be on Friday at 11.00 at Baikove Cemetery; departure from St. Sofia's Square will be organized by bus

Novo-Oleksandrivka of Donetsk region is hottest zone on map of hostilities today - AFU General Staff

SBI Director: We facilitate return of fighters to positions, do not improve statistics of criminal cases

Two Russian military boats destroyed in Crimean Uzkaya Bay – Intelligence Agency

LATEST

Ukrenergo doesn't predict power outages for fourth day in row

Defense forces manage to somewhat slow down pace of Russian offensive in Kharkiv region

Defense Ministry simplifies procedure for codifying weapons, military equipment up to ten days

Stoltenberg: NATO's large role in coordinating aid, multi-year commitment of financial support will send signal to Moscow that allies won’t abandon Ukraine

Explanatory meeting with Ukraine, Moldova on fisheries, watercraft held in Brussels

Digital Development Ministry expands its powers in electronic identification

Forests of Ukraine ready to fully provide wood for construction of fortifications without intermediaries – director general

Four enemy Tuna patrol boats hit, two of them destroyed in GUR’s operation in Crimea – GUR

First batch of artillery shells within Czech initiative framework to be delivered to Ukraine in coming days

Farewell ceremony for General Director of Interfax-Ukraine Oleksandr Martynenko will be on Friday at 11.00 at Baikove Cemetery; departure from St. Sofia's Square will be organized by bus

AD
AD
AD
AD