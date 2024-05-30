Stoltenberg: Ukraine can still prevail, but only with continued, robust support from NATO Allies

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is convinced that, despite the growing challenges facing Ukraine on the battlefield, Ukrainians will still be able to win if the alliance allies provide reliable and continued support.

He said this in Prague on Thursday at a joint press statement with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala before the start of an informal meeting of NATO foreign ministers to be held on Friday.

“Ukraine continues to fight bravely, but the challenges they face are greater and growing. Ukraine can still prevail – but only with continued, robust support from NATO Allies,” Stoltenberg said.

According to him, tomorrow's informal meeting “will be an important moment to continue preparing for the upcoming Summit in Washington.” When leaders meet in July, we will take further steps to invest in our security, strengthen ties with partners, and bolster our support to Ukraine. So, at the NATO Summit in July, we plan to put our support on a firmer footing, including with a greater NATO role in coordinating security assistance and training, as well as a multi-year financial commitment,” the Secretary General detailed.