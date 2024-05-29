Recent Russian offensives in Donetsk region largely unsuccessful – ISW

Russian forces recently conducted four reduced-company-sized or smaller mechanized assaults on multiple operational axes in Donetsk region without making significant advances, likely to test Ukrainian reactions following the first wave of the Russian offensive effort in northern Kharkiv region, according to the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

“Footage published on May 27 and May 28 shows Russian forces conducting reinforced platoon-sized mechanized attacks east of Chasiv Yar and east of Novopokrovske (northwest of Avdiyivka) and roughly-company sized mechanized attacks near Novomykhailivka (southwest of Donetsk City) and in Staromayorske (south of Velyka Novosilka),” the review reads.

According to analysts, in recent days, Russian troops have reduced the pace of attacks and offensives in the north of Kharkiv region and increased the pace of attacks in Pokrovsky (Avdiyivka) direction.

“These Russian mechanized attacks – one across each of Russia's current four operational axes – are limited in comparison to prior Russian mechanized attacks at the start of or during a dedicated offensive effort. The May 27 and May 28 attacks were likely intended to gauge Ukrainian forces' reactions and defensive abilities in the Donetsk direction,” the ISW notes.

At the same time it is noted that The recent Russian offensive effort in northern Kharkiv Oblast likely aimed to take advantage of Ukrainian manpower and materiel shortages before anticipated Western military assistance arrives at the frontline and create opportunities for Russian forces elsewhere.

“Russian forces likely aimed to test whether and where any of these opportunities for exploitation may exist on the Donetsk Oblast frontline,” the ISW believes.