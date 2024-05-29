JSC NNEGC Energoatom: Martynenko always defended freedom of speech

Photo: Dmytro Larin

Martynenko always defended the principles of independent journalism, according to Energoatom.

“It is with deep sadness that we learned about the death of Oleksandr Martynenko, the founder and head of the Interfax-Ukraine agency. Under his leadership, the agency became one of the most influential news sources in the country, known for its objectivity. Oleksandr Martynenko was an outstanding journalist, a wise mentor, a true patriot and always defending the principles of freedom of speech and independent journalism,” Energoatom said on Telegram.