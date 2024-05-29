Facts

13:47 29.05.2024

Zelenskyy thanks Sweden for aid provided, noting it 'not only saves Ukrainian lives, but also helps ensure long-term peace, security in Europe'

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, the government and the entire Swedish people for the largest package of military assistance to Ukraine, noting that this assistance not only saves the lives of Ukrainians, but also helps ensure long-term peace and security in Europe.

"Yesterday, I spoke with Swedish PM Ulf Kristersson about the current battlefield situation and Ukraine's priority defense needs. Today, I am glad to express my profound gratitude to Prime Minister Kristersson, his government, and all Swedes for Sweden's largest military aid package announced thus far, totaling nearly EUR 1.2 billion," Zelenskyy wrote on the social network X.

"This new package focuses on air defense, artillery ammunition, and armored vehicles, all of which are critical to our warriors. It also includes ASC 890 radar surveillance and command aircraft, the entire Swedish fleet of PBV 302 armored vehicles, and additional artillery ammunition," the president said.

"These contributions are critical to Ukraine's defense and resilience. It is also important that Swedish assistance not only saves Ukrainian lives, but it also helps to ensure long-term peace and security in Europe. Together, we will defend our shared values and ensure that the aggressor is held accountable," Zelenskyy said.

"I am grateful to Sweden for standing with us and remaining a true and reliable ally," the head of Ukraine said.

Tags: #zelenskyy #sweden

