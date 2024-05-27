Facts

15:18 27.05.2024

During one year after eRecovery launched almost 21,000 applications submitted in Kyiv region

In one year of the eRecovery program, almost 21,000 applications have been submitted in Kyiv region, with nearly 65% of those affected having already received assistance, reports the press service of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

"In total, almost 21,000 applications have been submitted in Kyiv region over the year of the program's operation. Currently, within the first stage – providing monetary compensation for current and capital repairs – almost 11,300 positive decisions have been made for a total amount of over UAH 1.415 billion. Work is also actively ongoing to process applications for housing purchase certificates. There are already 1,769 approved applications amounting to nearly UAH 5.7 billion. The third stage involves providing monetary compensation for the construction of new housing to replace destroyed homes. Within this stage, 460 applications have already been approved for a total amount of over UAH 1.379 billion," said First Deputy Head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Mykola Boiko during a briefing.

As reported, the eRecovery program was launched in Ukraine on May 10, 2023, providing compensation to UAH 200,000 for repairs to owners of damaged housing. These funds can be used to purchase building materials, pay for construction works, and services of contractors who have the appropriate codes for work and whose sellers have applied to participate in the program through the Diia portal. Since December, payments for capital repairs of damaged residential property have begun – to UAH 350,000 for an apartment and UAH 500,000 for a private house. Starting January 1, 2024, Ukrainians who repaired their damaged housing at their own expense will begin receiving compensation.

Since August 1, 2023, Diia has started accepting applications for compensation for housing destroyed due to the war. Compensations will be paid to sole owners of housing that was destroyed due to hostilities after February 24, 2022, is not subject to restoration, and is located in non-occupied territories and not in active combat zones. From December 27, 2023, the issuance of housing certificates in Diia began.

