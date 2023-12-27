PM: Under eRecovery program we starting payments to Ukrainians whose homes destroyed by Russians

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal says the government, as part of the eRecovery program, is starting payments to Ukrainians whose homes were destroyed by the Russians.

"We are talking about the use of housing certificates for the purchase of real estate. Currently, 1,600 such certificates have already been generated. And now the owners of these certificates can reserve funds for the purchase of housing through Diia," Shmyhal said at the Wednesday government meeting.

According to him, all the details will be communicated by the Ministry of Reconstruction and the Ministry of Digital Transformation, and in the near future people who have lost their homes “will have a home for themselves and their family.”