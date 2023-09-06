Economy

14:51 06.09.2023

Some UAH 1 bln in aid paid out under eRecovery program – Kubrakov

Some UAH 1 bln in aid paid out under eRecovery program – Kubrakov

Some 12,100 Ukrainians received financial assistance under the eRecovery program, the total amount of payments reached UAH 1 billion, Oleksandr Kubrakov, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine, said.

"At the moment, 12,146 people who applied have received payments. There are more than 41,000 of them in total. Traditionally, I appeal to local authorities - it is in your power to speed up the work of the commissions," Kubrakov is quoted in a press release.

According to him, most applications came from de-occupied regions and regions located near the border with the Russian Federation. Thus, 17,000 applications were registered in Kharkiv community, 3,000 in Irpin community, 1,600 in Izium community, 1,300 in Mykolaiv community, and 1,300 in Balakliya community.

According to a press release, 35% of program participants are Ukrainians aged over 60.

Two-thirds of the funds paid out were spent in small local stores, the report said.

