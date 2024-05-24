Facts

13:51 24.05.2024

Ukrainian pilots trained in USA on F-16 will go to Europe for further training

1 min read
The first group of Ukrainian pilots, who completed training on F-16 fighter jets at a military base in Arizona in the United States, will head to Europe for further training, said Illia Yevlash, head of the public relations service of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Of course, the educational process is not completed. Now the pilots are returning to Europe and will continue to prepare in order to arrive in Ukraine in the future and continue fulfilling their tasks," Yevlash said on the telethon.

The spokesperson stressed that the learning process is constant and concerns not only pilots, but also engineers. Upon arrival in Ukraine, they will share their experience with colleagues.

According to Yevlash, the first F-16 aircraft to arrive in Ukraine will perform patrol tasks, as well as strike at the enemy on the contact line.

According to Politico, earlier, Erin Hannigan, a spokesman for the U.S. National Guard Air Force, said that the first group of Ukrainian pilots had completed training on F-16 fighter jets at a military base in Arizona.

Tags: #f_16

