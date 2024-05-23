Facts

11:58 23.05.2024

Invaders attack Kharkiv and Zolochiv, at least seven civilians injured – Synehubov

The Russian Armed Forces carried out a series of strikes on the civilian infrastructure of Kharkiv, there were casualties among the civilian population, Ole Synehubov, head of the regional military administration, said.

"The occupiers launched about 10 strikes on Kharkiv! According to preliminary data, five civilians were injured," Synehubov wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to him, Zolochiv also came under enemy fire, and there were at least two casualties.

