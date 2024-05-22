ARMA: Procedure of selling 112 Medvedchuk's paintings to be suspended, they will be transferred to National Museum

Art experts recognized 112 paintings from the collection of Viktor Medvedchuk, seized under a criminal case, as having historical and cultural value, the procedure for their sale will be stopped, the paintings will be transferred to the National Museum for preservation, the press service of Ukraine's Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA).

It said on Wednesday that "in general, experts from the National Art Museum of Ukraine examined 285 paintings that had been stored there since 2022. Of these, 112 paintings were recognized as having cultural and historical value. Almost all paintings are works of famous Ukrainian artists of the 20th century." It is also noted that the conclusion of art historians about the historical and cultural value of the paintings is at the disposal of ARMA.

"During the next meeting of the contest commission, the issue of suspending the procedure for selling these paintings and transferring them to the National Museum of Ukraine for preservation will be resolved," ARMA said.

It is also reported that "works that do not have cultural and historical value will be sold through the electronic platform Prozorro.Sales. Funds from the sale will replenish the budget of Ukraine."

It is noted that these paintings previously belonged to the collaborator Medvedchuk and were seized under criminal proceedings. Later, a court ruled to transfer them to ARMA. On April 19, ARMA announced the start of sales of Medvedchuk's paintings. At the same time, on the initiative of the national agency, in order to preserve the cultural heritage of Ukraine, experts were invited to inspect the paintings to conduct an art criticism examination.