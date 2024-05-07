Facts

11:04 07.05.2024

Ukrnafta and ARMA apply to AMCU for permission to manage Tatneft assets

2 min read
Ukrnafta and ARMA apply to AMCU for permission to manage Tatneft assets

PJSC Ukrnafta together with the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA) applied to the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU) with a statement regarding obtaining permission for concentration in order to begin fully manage the assets of Tatneft Group.

“We are talking about more than 110 objects of various types (gas stations, oil depots, other utility premises) located in Poltava and Kharkiv regions,” Ukrnafta said in a press release.

As noted, most of these facilities are in an unsatisfactory condition, which does not allow them to carry out economic activities for the safe sale of petroleum products. Due to hostilities in the territories where Tatneft gas stations and oil depots are located, and also due to the fact that the network has not updated equipment for a long time, in fact part of the assets are land plots where it is necessary to build new gas stations, as well as destroyed gas stations requiring reconstruction or new construction.

“As of today, it can be stated that out of about 70 gas stations of the Tatneft network, about 15 can operate. The situation is similar with non-working oil depots,” Ukrnafta informed.

As the company explained, experts note the need for significant efforts to restore these gas stations, and therefore Ukrnafta will have to consider each facility separately in order to calculate the required level of investment and the timing of their return.

“The asset management agreement is in the final stage of approval between ARMA and Ukrnafta,” the company noted.

As reported, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine in August 2023 transferred the seized assets of Russia's Tatneft to the management of PJSC Ukrnafta.

Tags: #ukrnafta #tatneft #arma

MORE ABOUT

13:12 02.05.2024
Ukrnafta conducts first 3D seismic survey in 11 years

Ukrnafta conducts first 3D seismic survey in 11 years

19:42 23.04.2024
Rada allows ARMA to buy FX govt bonds

Rada allows ARMA to buy FX govt bonds

11:29 23.04.2024
Ukrnafta increases reserves by 3 mln tonnes of oil, 600 mcm of gas

Ukrnafta increases reserves by 3 mln tonnes of oil, 600 mcm of gas

17:58 22.04.2024
Financial results of Vozdvyzhenka RC LLC for 3 months of 2024

Financial results of Vozdvyzhenka RC LLC for 3 months of 2024

20:18 18.04.2024
Ukrnafta will reduce electricity consumption at its filling stations

Ukrnafta will reduce electricity consumption at its filling stations

20:09 17.04.2024
Vozdvizhenka residential complex asks authorities to intervene in ARMA's trying to replace manager of seized assets

Vozdvizhenka residential complex asks authorities to intervene in ARMA's trying to replace manager of seized assets

15:25 17.04.2024
RC Vozdvyzhenka Appeals to President and National Security and Defense Council on Risks to Institution of Seized Property Management Due to ARMA's Actions

RC Vozdvyzhenka Appeals to President and National Security and Defense Council on Risks to Institution of Seized Property Management Due to ARMA's Actions

17:01 11.04.2024
Member of Ukrnafta supervisory board Fąfara heads Polish concern Orlen

Member of Ukrnafta supervisory board Fąfara heads Polish concern Orlen

13:59 11.04.2024
"Ukrnafta" allocated UAH 20 million and 50 thousand liters of fuel to support Kharkiv region

"Ukrnafta" allocated UAH 20 million and 50 thousand liters of fuel to support Kharkiv region

16:42 10.04.2024
Ukrnafta invites investors to tender to restore 20 wells

Ukrnafta invites investors to tender to restore 20 wells

AD

HOT NEWS

Cabinet extends deferral period from conscription for a month represented by Economy Ministry’s decisions

Cabinet extends deferral period from conscription for a month represented by Economy Ministry’s decisions

SBU exposes network of agents of Russian FSB preparing assassination of Ukrainian President, two colonels of state security dept detained

AFU eliminate 1,160 invaders over day – AFU General Staff

Zelenskyy hears report by Syrsky on results of his trip to front line

LATEST

EU Ambassadors to review Ukraine Plan required for Ukraine Facility on May 8

Ukraine's Dpty Foreign Minister informs OPCW Director-General about Russia's systemic violations of Chemical Weapons Convention

Three drowned men found in Tysa River – State Border Guard Service

Belgian PM confirms participation in Peace Summit – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy, Spanish PM discuss continuation of military aid

Ukrainian Navy: Sea mine destroyed in Odesa region

Latvian, Finnish presidents, Spanish PM to participate in Peace Summit in Switzerland

Both sides' mutual accusations of using chemical weapons in Ukraine insufficiently substantiated – OPCW

One person injured, buildings damaged, fire breaks out after enemy airstrike on Komyshuvakha – regional administration

Shmyhal: Ukraine reaches export volumes in April comparable to pre-war months

AD
AD
AD
AD