19:20 21.05.2024

Haluschenko invited to Verkhovna Rada for hour of questions to government

Parliamentarians have invited Energy Minister of Ukraine Herman Haluschenko to attend a plenary session of the Verkhovna Rada on Friday for an hour of questions to the government, member of the Holos faction Inna Sovsun said.

"Do you know that the Energy Minister will be here on Friday? […] This is a good idea because it is very important now to explain as much as possible what is going on in the energy system today?" she told reporters on Tuesday.

