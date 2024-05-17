Russian troops don’t have enough power to achieve strategic breakthrough in Kharkiv direction – Cavoli

Russian troops do not have enough power to achieve a strategic breakthrough in Kharkiv region, said commander of United States European Command, General Christopher Cavoli, Voice of America reported on Thursday, May 16.

Cavoli said during a briefing in Brussels that the Russians do not have the necessary numbers to achieve a strategic breakthrough. Moreover, according to him, they do not have the skills and capabilities to do this, to act on the scale necessary to use any breakthrough for strategic advantage.

He expressed confidence that the Armed Forces of Ukraine will hold the defense, but admitted that the Russians are making some progress, however, they also have certain losses.

Cavoli also stressed that Ukraine should expect a significant improvement in the ammunition situation soon.