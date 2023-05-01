Facts

10:31 01.05.2023

Zaluzhny informs Cavoli of situation at front, future scenarios of course of hostilities

2 min read
Zaluzhny informs Cavoli of situation at front, future scenarios of course of hostilities

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny informed Supreme Commander of the NATO Joint Armed Forces in Europe, General Christopher Cavoli, about the situation at the front and future scenarios of the course of hostilities.

"I held an expanded meeting with Supreme Commander of the United NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Commander of the U.S. Armed Forces in Europe, General Christopher Cavoli," Zaluzhny wrote on his Telegram on Sunday evening.

He noted that they had discussed in detail a wide range of important issues for Ukraine.

"I spoke in detail about the operational situation along the entire front line, described possible scenarios, threats and prerequisites for future actions. We set ourselves a goal – to prepare in such a way as to fulfill certain tasks as much as possible," the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stressed.

According to him, the parties separately focused on the importance of timely deliveries in sufficient quantities of ammunition and equipment.

Zaluzhny pointed out the need to provide Ukraine with a wide range of weapons and air defense systems that will significantly help solve problematic issues in countering Russian aggression.

The parties also discussed the issues of training Ukrainian defenders.

"We agreed to continue to maintain dialogue and work to strengthen Ukraine's defense capability," Zaluzhny summed up.

Tags: #zaluzhny #cavoli

MORE ABOUT

13:18 27.04.2023
Zaluzhny, Yermak discuss with Sullivan, Milley supply of weapons and ammunition

Zaluzhny, Yermak discuss with Sullivan, Milley supply of weapons and ammunition

17:02 08.04.2023
Zaluzhny, Chief of French General Staff Burkhard discuss current situation at front

Zaluzhny, Chief of French General Staff Burkhard discuss current situation at front

19:37 29.03.2023
Zaluzhny, Commander-in-Chief of NATO Air Force in Europe Cavoli discuss defense issues

Zaluzhny, Commander-in-Chief of NATO Air Force in Europe Cavoli discuss defense issues

11:12 25.03.2023
Zaluzhny, Chief of British Defence Staff discuss situation on battlefield

Zaluzhny, Chief of British Defence Staff discuss situation on battlefield

14:25 24.03.2023
Zaluzhny on anniversary of strike on enemy's naval base in Berdiansk: Myth of invulnerability of Russian fleet destroyed by AFU’s well-aimed blows

Zaluzhny on anniversary of strike on enemy's naval base in Berdiansk: Myth of invulnerability of Russian fleet destroyed by AFU’s well-aimed blows

17:09 14.03.2023
Zaluzhny: Defense operation near Bakhmut is of key importance for defense fortitude along entire frontline

Zaluzhny: Defense operation near Bakhmut is of key importance for defense fortitude along entire frontline

17:02 04.03.2023
Zaluzhny discusses with Chief of Defense Staff of Canadian Armed Forces supply of military aid to Ukraine

Zaluzhny discusses with Chief of Defense Staff of Canadian Armed Forces supply of military aid to Ukraine

12:10 10.02.2023
Russian missiles, launched at Ukraine, fly over Romania and Moldova – Zaluzhny

Russian missiles, launched at Ukraine, fly over Romania and Moldova – Zaluzhny

10:09 26.01.2023
Zaluzhny, General Milley discuss announced package of military aid

Zaluzhny, General Milley discuss announced package of military aid

11:09 25.01.2023
Zaluzhny inherits over $1 mln from USA, donates it to AFU – media

Zaluzhny inherits over $1 mln from USA, donates it to AFU – media

AD

HOT NEWS

Child killed, two people wounded in enemy air strike on Lyzunivka in Chernihiv region – Pivnich Command

Zelenskyy, Trudeau discuss long-term defense cooperation program

Danilov on why Russia should disappear: Independent Ukraine is sentence for Russia as country

Number of victims in missile strike on Pavlohrad district grows to 34, five of them children

Air defense forces destroy 15 of 18 cruise missiles launched from Murmansk region, Caspian region

LATEST

Russian occupiers carry out 19 missile, 13 air strikes on Ukrainian civilian targets in day – AFU

Child killed, two people wounded in enemy air strike on Lyzunivka in Chernihiv region – Pivnich Command

Cabinet approves Ukraine's Energy Strategy until 2050 to achieve carbon neutrality

Zelenskyy, Trudeau discuss long-term defense cooperation program

Danilov on why Russia should disappear: Independent Ukraine is sentence for Russia as country

Putin signs decree 'legalizing' deportation of Ukrainians – ISW

Ambassador of Ukraine to Ireland calls for boycott of Jameson whiskey due to resumption of trade in Russia – media

Permanent monitoring mission of IAEA at ZNPP conducting rotation of personnel

AFU Navy eliminates ten occupiers, two enemy mortars in past day

Ukraine signs three new contracts with Turkish Baykar

AD
AD
AD
AD