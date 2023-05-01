Zaluzhny informs Cavoli of situation at front, future scenarios of course of hostilities

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny informed Supreme Commander of the NATO Joint Armed Forces in Europe, General Christopher Cavoli, about the situation at the front and future scenarios of the course of hostilities.

"I held an expanded meeting with Supreme Commander of the United NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Commander of the U.S. Armed Forces in Europe, General Christopher Cavoli," Zaluzhny wrote on his Telegram on Sunday evening.

He noted that they had discussed in detail a wide range of important issues for Ukraine.

"I spoke in detail about the operational situation along the entire front line, described possible scenarios, threats and prerequisites for future actions. We set ourselves a goal – to prepare in such a way as to fulfill certain tasks as much as possible," the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stressed.

According to him, the parties separately focused on the importance of timely deliveries in sufficient quantities of ammunition and equipment.

Zaluzhny pointed out the need to provide Ukraine with a wide range of weapons and air defense systems that will significantly help solve problematic issues in countering Russian aggression.

The parties also discussed the issues of training Ukrainian defenders.

"We agreed to continue to maintain dialogue and work to strengthen Ukraine's defense capability," Zaluzhny summed up.