Zelenskyy: Russians didn’t reach main defense lines in Kharkiv region

The Russians did not reach the main lines of defense during the attack in Kharkiv region, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told reporters on Thursday.

"Crossing the border by Russians is due to the fact that there is not enough air defense. They are at a distance where they have an advantage, they operate with bombs and artillery," the President said.

According to him, "no one has reached the concrete defense line, it's nonsense what they say there. The enemy has reached the first line. The first line is not the border, it is impossible to build there, because of the appropriate weapons that the Russians used, our people died."

"They are there right now. This is the first line - a line built in the war, under constant fire, by our military. The first and second lines are being built by the military, the third line was built by local authorities. It is the most powerful – not because they are better than the military, but simply because it is further away from weapons, from shells, from shelling!" said Zelenskyy.